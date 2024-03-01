The Ancient Greek Origins Of The Classic Cheesecake

Ancient Greece is credited as the birthplace of an astounding number of innovations, from democracy, philosophy, and logic to alarm clocks, theater, and central heating. Among those works of genius on the list, we'd be remiss to leave out one important entry: cheesecake, the eternally beloved dessert whose earliest form can be traced back millennia.

In his 230 A.D. work "The Deipnosophists," a translation of which is provided by Tufts University's Perseus Digital Library Project, the Greek rhetorician Athenaeus instructed home cooks (by way of referencing an earlier cooking-related text) to "take some cheese and pound it" before adding honey and spring wheat flour and forming it "into one mass." Athnenaeus' account alone proves that cheesecake in some form existed nearly two thousand years ago; however, the dessert may have existed even long before that.

Some historians believe a version of cheesecake was served as far back as 776 B.C., when the inaugural Olympic Games took place, though anthropologists have found cheese molds on the Eastern Aegean island of Samos that are even older, dating back to 2,000 B.C. Indeed, Athenaeus credited his recipe in part to the third century B.C. Greek poet Callimachus. So between then and now, how did it evolve into the dessert we know and love?