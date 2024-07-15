14 Ingredient Swaps That Will Make Your French Toast Taste Like A Pro's

Fluffy, moist, and rich, a classic French toast is one of those breakfast dishes that screams special occasion. Indeed, in the 18 years that I owned and was the chef of a food-centric bed and breakfast, it was one of my most popular and frequently requested specialties. People of all ages love the indulgent and satisfying flavors that can be coaxed out of slightly stale bread when it is soaked in a rich egg custard and pan-fried in butter.

While there are countless hacks you can follow to help you make a superior French toast, there are some tricks of the trade in terms of ingredient swaps that professional chefs use to transform their recipes into something extraordinary. Many of these are easy to execute at home and utilize ingredients you likely already have lying around. Read on to find out how you can make your French toast taste like a pro's with some simple substitutes.