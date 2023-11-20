Ditch The Milk And Dip Your French Toast In Baileys Irish Cream Instead

A rich, creamy classic or brioche French toast plate is delectable for weekend breakfast or brunch, and it's also a dish that's relatively easy to put together. At its core, French toast only requires four simple ingredients: bread, milk, eggs, and butter. Due to its simplicity, it doesn't take much to spice it up, either — a little shake of cinnamon, a capful of vanilla, or even a sprinkling of salt all go a long way. Replacing the milk with something a little more flavorful can also make a huge difference, as much of French toast's delicious taste comes from soaking the bread in various other ingredients. Baileys Irish Cream, a rich and chocolatey liqueur, is a great candidate for using in place of milk, as it'll add a cocoa-forward, slightly boozy flavor to your breakfast.

There's no special recipe to follow to make this substitution; simply use an equal amount of Baileys where you would milk when dipping your French toast, and fry your bread as usual. The results are decadently delicious, especially topped with a drizzle of syrup or a dollop of whipped cream.