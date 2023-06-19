11 French Toast Hacks You Might Not Know About

If you truly want to go all-out on a luxurious breakfast that is not only delicious but super easy to make at home, look no further than French toast. All you need are items you likely already have in your pantry: a few slices of bread, eggs, milk, and cinnamon. While only requiring a few ingredients, the end result is breakfast magic. And while one may argue that French toast by itself is not broken, so why fix it, there is also an argument to be made for elevating French toast to an entirely new level.

The best part is that elevating your French toast does not require any advanced culinary skills. If anything, it just requires having a few extra ingredients on-hand and seamlessly integrating them into the recipe you already know and love. If you know how to make a basic French toast, then you can apply these hacks the next time you make breakfast for instant results. After you try some of these tactics, you may never go back to your basic French toast recipe.