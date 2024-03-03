Add Triple Sec To Your French Toast For An Easy Boozy Upgrade

When it comes to tasty weekend brunch foods, french toast is never a bad dish to serve. Not only does it taste delicious, but it also comes together pretty quickly, making it a solid choice when you don't want to spend hours in the kitchen trying to whip up a big breakfast spread.

Another perk of making french toast is that there are plenty of ways to boost its flavor just by pairing it with additional toppings or using a few extra ingredients in your recipe. One add-in that can really enhance the taste and give it a fun adult twist is triple sec.

Triple sec is an orange liqueur that has an alcohol content ranging anywhere from 15 to 40%, depending on the brand. When you incorporate it into your french toast, it adds a boozy sensation and a light citrus flavor that brightens up your morning meal. Better yet, triple sec is pretty affordable, and most cocktail enthusiasts already have it on hand, making it a simple yet effective way to transform a classic breakfast food.