14 Of The Best Types Of Bread For French Toast

Pain perdu, or French toast, is a dish best defined by the translation of its name. Translated to "lost bread," this breakfast delicacy revives stale bread otherwise destined to be lost to the garbage bin by bathing it in a luxurious egg custard before pan-searing it in butter. The result is a fluffy, delicious morsel that will brighten the day of even the grumpiest morning person.

The key to making the perfect French toast lies within the crust of that lost bread. French toast requires a hardy, delicious bread stale enough to be primed to absorb enough liquid into its nooks and crannies to become saturated without dissolving into a pile of goo. It should also be thick enough to be satiating but not so dense that it will take forever to sop up that velvety egg custard.

Whether you make a classic variation, stuff it, bake it into a casserole, or create a savory iteration using various meats and vegetables, selecting the best bread for your French toast is necessary. As a chef who owned a bed and breakfast and restaurant for almost two decades, I could practically make French toast in my sleep. I am here to share the secrets to my French toast success and why each type of bread is ideally suited to creating your perfect pain perdu. Read on to discover what is hiding within the custard in my frying pan.