This Cottage Cheese Brand Is Our Favorite By Far

Given its premium status as an organic farm-raised brand, Kalona SuperNatural can be a bit harder to find in a general grocery store if you're outside the Midwest. Fortunately, the Kalona SuperNatural website has a store locator that will map you to stores in your area that carry their products! Your best bet is an organic market or smaller niche store, so keep your eyes peeled for the Kalona labels.

Note that our top pick was the Kalona SuperNatural whole milk cottage cheese — whose whole milk is a large contributor to the richness of the cottage cheese — but it makes a low fat version as well. This product comes highly rated and is an excellent alternative for those who are interested in something with a lower fat content.

Finally, customers themselves rave at how excellent Kalona cottage cheese is when eaten plain in a bowl, but their reviews offer other suggestions too. One customer claims her favorite way to eat it is spread on toasted sourdough bread with "raw honey and sea salt flakes on top." Others recommend eating it with fruit, or even "tomatoes with Italian dressing." You can also use cottage cheese as a secret ingredient, like for a high protein mac and cheese. There are so many ways to use cottage cheese, and it's clear that Kalona SuperNatural is a great way to explore them.