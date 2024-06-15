12 Canned Foods To Use For Making Low-Stress Desserts

Canned biscuits are a lifesaver. They can help you fill out any dinner meal without having to spend all day waiting for homemade bread to rise, and they certainly make a better accompaniment for dishes like chicken and gravy than a slice of sandwich bread. But did you know that canned biscuits can be so much more than just biscuits?

Canned biscuits can, for instance, be doughnuts. All you have to do is remove the biscuits from the can and separate them, then poke a hole in the middle with an apple corer, knife, or cookie cutter. Then fry them on the stove or in your air fryer and top them with cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, or ready-made icing and sprinkles for a fast and worry-free dessert.

If you really want to impress your family or guests, you could also make deep-fried Oreos by placing the sandwich cookie between two flattened half-biscuits and frying, air frying, or baking them. If that sounds like too much work, though, you can make cinnamon rolls instead. Just keep the roll of biscuits in one piece, then roll it out on the counter and coat it with cinnamon and sugar. Roll it up, slice it into eight or so disks, and put them in a pan the same way you would normal biscuits. Bake until golden brown and eat as-is, or with a glaze or store-bought vanilla icing.