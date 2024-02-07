10 Canned Biscuit Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

If you want your canned biscuits to taste more like the type of homemade, straight-from-Grandma's-kitchen kind of biscuits you get in the South, you should be pan-frying them. To start, grab a can of biscuits, some butter, and a big skillet. Then, open the can of biscuits. If you're using Pillsbury Grands Biscuits (which work great for this recipe), you should have eight biscuits. Separate them from each other and take off the top half of each one (they should all still be circles of dough) to make 16 biscuits total. If you're using another kind of canned biscuit, you may have to cut them in half with a knife instead of just pulling them apart, or you can just leave them as-is.

Once the biscuits are separated, melt around two tablespoons of butter in your skillet. The skillet should be big, because you're going to put all the biscuits in it at the same time with the sides touching. When the butter has liquefied, place the biscuits in the hot, buttery pan. Fry them for around two minutes, then flip them. Keep an eye on them, because they cook very fast. Once your biscuits are fluffy and browned on both sides, take them out of the pan and serve with additional butter, sausage, or anything else you'd like.