The One-Ingredient Hack For Delicious Sorbet Overnight

If you're making sorbet out of canned fruit in syrup alone, simply pop the can into the freezer for about 12 hours (maybe longer if the can is larger than the standard 16 ounces). Afterwards, remove the solid fruit block from the can and cut into food processor-friendly pieces. (You may consider breaking down the canned fruit first and putting the pieces into a freezer bag first or using an ice cube tray for ease of processing.) If you want to get a little fancier and can spare the effort, dress up your sorbet with additional ingredients like other fruits, or even alcohol for a boozy twist.

It's important to note that if you do decide to add anything besides the fruit in syrup, it may affect the texture of the sorbet. Alcohol especially will keep the sorbet looser and not allow it to set as firmly after processing and refreezing. It will be every bit as delicious, but you will end up with a soupier dessert. You may even find it preferable, particularly if you're serving guests, to add sorbet to a cocktail; or top with fresh fruit at the time of plating to preserve the sorbet's texture; this way you can make it look fancy while keeping it simple.