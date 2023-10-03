Upgrade Breakfast By Transforming Canned Biscuits Into Sugary Sweet Donuts

A can of refrigerated biscuit dough holds limitless possibilities. The contents can certainly be used as directed to make fluffy fresh biscuits, but there are dozens of other ways to transform the dough into unusual treats, from monkey bread to garlic knots.

Biscuit dough also makes excellent donuts, if you're willing to whip out the frying oil. For a flaky, airy, buttery-delicious donut, just punch out a hole in your circle of biscuit dough (a glass or the lid of a jar or bottle will work in a pinch), then heat up the oil until it's bubbling hot and fry the dough until it's golden brown and cooked through. Peanut, vegetable, and canola oil work best for frying!

You can also fry up biscuits like beignets if you don't want to spend the time cutting out donut holes; regardless, the fried dough is a great way to get a platter of sweet donuts ready in a flash, without having to go through the production of proofing dough.