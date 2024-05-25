14 Canned Fruit Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Canned fruit is a staple that is often relegated to the back of the pantry, used only as the occasional topping or extra ingredient. But with a little creativity, canned fruit can be transformed into unexpectedly delicious and delightful treats, from fruit kabobs to pineapple salsa. Canned fruits can also be incorporated into your go-to recipes (like smoothies or barbecue chicken), adding bursts of sweetness and tanginess that elevate these basic dishes.

From sweet to savory, you'll be surprised at the versatility of this humble ingredient. Using canned fruit also eliminates a significant amount of prep work, allowing you more room and freedom to experiment with different flavor combinations, additional ingredients, and more. Some canned fruit hacks may even take you outside of your comfort zone — think sushi with fruit — but the joy of exploration can be very rewarding. Read on to discover the many useful things you can do with canned fruit.