What's The Difference Between Coconut Cream And Coconut Milk?

Because they're all the same ingredients, you can fairly easily dilute coconut cream into coconut milk and coconut milk into lite coconut milk just by adding water and blending thoroughly. If you like thick coconut milk but all you can find at the store is lite milk or cream, that's an easy fix. A can of coconut cream is 13.66 fluid ounces. To turn that from a 4-1 coconut-to-water ratio into a 1-2 coconut-to-water ratio and make it milk, just add 19 fluid ounces of water and blend very well (an immersion or stand blender would work well here). You'll end up with just over 2 cans worth of coconut milk.

Though it's technically possible to condense coconut milk into coconut cream by evaporating the water out through boiling, it's really a pain and not recommended. Instead, leave an unopened can of full-fat coconut cream in the fridge overnight to let the solids congeal on the top. Afterward, open the can and use a spoon to lift the solidified fat out. Let the fat thaw and blend it with a couple of tablespoons of the liquid in the can until it reaches the desired consistency.

As a side note, you definitely don't want to grab cream of coconut thinking it's the same as coconut cream. It's a sweetened product and not interchangeable with either coconut cream or coconut milk.