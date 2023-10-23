It's About Time You Tried Making Ice Cream With Canned Condensed Milk

If canned sweetened condensed milk isn't already a staple in your pantry, it might be time to consider making a change. This sweet syrup has hundreds of different functions in baking and cooking recipes, from sweetening a warm cup of coffee to doubling as an equally decadent alternative to caramel sauce.

While many are familiar with its more common uses, some might be surprised to learn that canned condensed milk can also be the perfect ingredient to use for making homemade ice cream. A big bonus to using this ingredient? There's no churning needed; you'll just need a little elbow grease.

Most sweetened condensed milks are made with simple ingredients, i.e. milk and sugar. So the syrup already has the main ingredients of ice cream. Because of its makeup, sweetened condensed milk can easily become ice cream without the help of a big machine. Here's more on how it works.