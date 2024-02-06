You Only Need 2 Ingredients For Rich Chocolate Fudge

It doesn't get much better than two-ingredient treats — especially when those treats are rich, decadent, and perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. The ease of plucking a couple of staples from the pantry and not having to make a trip to the store are a big part of the joy such simple goodies bring. And transforming those staples into something that you'd normally expect to require at least half a dozen ingredients is the icing on the cake. If you absolutely adore two-ingredient brownies and two-ingredient peanut butter cookies, then you might want to sit down because there's an even more exciting sweet made from just two ingredients. Chocolate fudge!

If you've ever been intimidated by the thought of making your own fudge, you don't have to be any longer. After all, it doesn't get any simpler than this. And even if you're a pro at the regular method, why not give yourself a break and try the two-ingredient method at least once?

So what are these two magical ingredients anyway? If you haven't guessed yet, they're actually chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk – which means you've also got easy options as far as what flavor of fudge you make.