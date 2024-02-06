You Only Need 2 Ingredients For Rich Chocolate Fudge
It doesn't get much better than two-ingredient treats — especially when those treats are rich, decadent, and perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. The ease of plucking a couple of staples from the pantry and not having to make a trip to the store are a big part of the joy such simple goodies bring. And transforming those staples into something that you'd normally expect to require at least half a dozen ingredients is the icing on the cake. If you absolutely adore two-ingredient brownies and two-ingredient peanut butter cookies, then you might want to sit down because there's an even more exciting sweet made from just two ingredients. Chocolate fudge!
If you've ever been intimidated by the thought of making your own fudge, you don't have to be any longer. After all, it doesn't get any simpler than this. And even if you're a pro at the regular method, why not give yourself a break and try the two-ingredient method at least once?
So what are these two magical ingredients anyway? If you haven't guessed yet, they're actually chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk – which means you've also got easy options as far as what flavor of fudge you make.
Microwave your way to 2-ingredient chocolate fudge
Use semi-sweet, bittersweet, any variety of dark chocolate, or even milk chocolate chips. Better yet, you don't have to use the stove to make this rich chocolate fudge. The microwave will work just fine.
To make the fudge this way, pour both ingredients into a microwave-safe dish and pop it into the microwave. You'll want to use 50% power and go nice and slow — 30 to 45 seconds at a time. Stir as you go, removing the mixture from the microwave when the chocolate has fully melted. Once the ingredients have been completely incorporated, pour the mixture onto a sheet pan that's been lined with parchment paper.
Now comes the hard part — waiting. It'll take about two hours for the chocolate fudge to cool and set. At that point, you can transfer the fudge off the pan by picking it up by the parchment paper. Then cut into bite-size pieces and enjoy!
Alternatives for 2-ingredient chocolate fudge
There are a couple of easy substitutions for all of the vegans out there. Instead of regular condensed milk, it's fine to use sweetened coconut condensed milk. The process is the same, though it might take a while longer for the fudge to set. Another vegan option for two-ingredient fudge is to swap out the condensed milk for peanut butter, resulting in peanut butter chocolate fudge. For this version, you'll only need to melt the chocolate and then stir the peanut butter in.
Other alternatives include turning the two-ingredient chocolate fudge into a three-ingredient treat. Don't worry, this doesn't make the fudge any harder to whip up — it just means adding a third tasty ingredient either to the mix or as a topping. One of the easiest involves mixing peppermint extract directly into the batter for mint chocolate fudge. You can also add nuts, coconut shavings, white chocolate swirls, broken pieces of candy cane, or whatever else catches your eye. Either way, you're guaranteed a deliciously decadent fudge from minimal ingredients.