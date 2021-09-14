Yom Kippur, the day of atonement, is arguably the holiest day of the year for those of the Jewish faith. After 24 hours of repenting, reflecting and fasting, few things are better than that first bite of food. And chef Akasha Richmond of Culver City’s AKASHA restaurant has shared some of her favorite recipes for the occasion.

19 Rosh Hashanah Recipes for a Sweet, Spectacular Meal

For Richmond, the Jewish holidays are a chance to share her family’s traditions with her customers.

“I grew up with two grandmothers who both cooked,” says Richmond. “My father’s mother was Russian and made all of the well-known classic Jewish dishes: chopped liver, challah, gefilte fish, kreplach and the best knishes I have ever had. She cooked for us every week.”

Richmond’s maternal grandmother, on the other hand, was born in Iowa. “She made taffy, donuts, cinnamon rolls, cheesecake, cookies, cakes and every kind of American comfort food imaginable,” recalls Richmond. “They were both an inspiration to me. My mother was a great cook as well. I guess we never had a bad meal!”

At AKASHA, Richmond offers heat-and-take meals that encompass the pre- and post-fast meals for Yom Kippur. From classics like matzo ball soup and bagels with smoked salmon to modern dishes like arugula salad with goat cheese and figs, Richmond draws on her heritage to honor the holiday.

Even if you can’t make it to California to sample Richmond’s break the fast spread in-person, the chef has shared two of her favorite recipes that anyone can make at home.

Mock Chopped Liver

Richmond put her spin on the classic chopped liver recipe by developing her own vegetarian version, which is made from a mix of onions, peas, hard-boiled eggs and walnuts. If you omit the optional eggs then it's plant-based and much lower in cholesterol than the real deal.

For the Mock Chopped Liver recipe, click here.

Mom’s Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Sour cream coffee cake is another classic, but this recipe is particularly special because it has been passed down from Richmond’s mother. It is a sweet way to end your fast and embark on a fresh new year.

For Mom’s Sour Cream Coffee Cake recipe, click here.