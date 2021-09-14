Step 1: Steam 10 ounces peas until very soft. Set aside.

Step 2: In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add 1 cup diced onion and sauté until very soft and caramelized, about 30 minutes.

Step 3: Pulse, then puree the steamed peas along with 1/2 cp toasted walnuts in a food processor until they resemble chopped liver.

Step 4: Transfer to a bowl and mix in the cooked onions and 2 hard boiled eggs, if using. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve in a bowl drizzled with olive oil along with with crackers, toasted baguettes or challah.