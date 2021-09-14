This recipe, from chef Akasha Richarson of AKASHA restaurant in Culver City, CA puts a vegetarian spin on classic chopped liver. The mix of onions, peas, walnuts and hard-boiled eggs is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. To keep it vegan you can omit the eggs.
Ingredients
- 10 ounces frozen peas (organic if possible)
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnishing
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 cup walnuts, toasted
- 2 peeled hard boiled eggs, grated (optional)
- Pinch of black pepper
- Salt to taste
Directions
Step 1: Steam 10 ounces peas until very soft. Set aside.
Step 2: In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add 1 cup diced onion and sauté until very soft and caramelized, about 30 minutes.
Step 3: Pulse, then puree the steamed peas along with 1/2 cp toasted walnuts in a food processor until they resemble chopped liver.
Step 4: Transfer to a bowl and mix in the cooked onions and 2 hard boiled eggs, if using. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve in a bowl drizzled with olive oil along with with crackers, toasted baguettes or challah.