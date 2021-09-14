  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Mock Chopped Liver

September 14, 2021 | 2:39pm
Plant-based for the win
Mock chopped liver
Courtesy of AKASHA Restaurant

This recipe, from chef Akasha Richarson of AKASHA restaurant in Culver City, CA puts a vegetarian spin on classic chopped liver. The mix of onions, peas, walnuts and hard-boiled eggs is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. To keep it vegan you can omit the eggs.

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
130
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces frozen peas (organic if possible)
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnishing
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 cup walnuts, toasted
  • 2 peeled hard boiled eggs, grated (optional)
  • Pinch of black pepper
  • Salt to taste

Directions

Step 1: Steam 10 ounces peas until very soft. Set aside.

Step 2: In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add 1 cup diced onion and sauté until very soft and caramelized, about 30 minutes.

Step 3: Pulse, then puree the steamed peas along with 1/2 cp toasted walnuts in a food processor until they resemble chopped liver.

Step 4: Transfer to a bowl and mix in the cooked onions and 2 hard boiled eggs, if using. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve in a bowl drizzled with olive oil along with with crackers, toasted baguettes or challah.

Tags
appetizer
best recipes
Chopped Liver
eggs
hard-boiled eggs
Jewish
passover
Rosh Hashana
Rosh Hashanah
vegan
vegetarian
yom kippur
Jewish Chefs
vegan app
plant-based
jewish cuisine
vegan recipe
Jewish cooking
chef recipe
plant-based recipe