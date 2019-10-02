In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast in the warm water and set aside for 5 to 10 minutes. Measure the flour by placing 5 cups of flour in one bowl and setting 1 cup aside.

In a microwave-safe container, heat the butter, milk, sugar and salt on 50% power in 30-second increments until the butter is melted and the mixture is warmed, stirring well between each increment.

Pour the mixture into a medium bowl. Whisk in the eggs one at a time. Add the yeast mixture (it should appear frothy) and whisk well.

Pour the liquid into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment. Add half of the 5 cups of flour and mix on medium speed until nearly combined. Add the remaining half of the flour and mix to combine. Add the reserved 1 cup flour 1 tablespoon at a time. Stop adding flour when the dough no longer sticks to the sides of the bowl and is easy to handle.

Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 to 8 minutes.

Oil a bowl with the canola oil. Place the kneaded dough in the oiled bowl, turning in the bowl once to make sure it is oiled on all sides. Cover and let the dough rise in a warm place for about 1 hour.

After the dough has risen for 1 hour or doubled in size, punch it down and remove it from the bowl. Use a floured rolling pin on a floured surface to roll the dough into a 12”x18” rectangle about 1/4 inch thick.

Combine the brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a small bowl. Brush the melted butter over the entire rectangle (all the way to the edges). Sprinkle the brown sugar mixture over the dough, leaving a 1-inch margin on one of the long sides. Sprinkle pieces of the cookie dough evenly over the rectangle, leaving the 1-inch margin.

Generously grease a 9”x13” pan and an 8”x8” pan with butter. Place 12 slices in the 9”x13” pan in a 3”x4” arrangement. Place the other 6 slices in the 8”x8” pan, with one in the center surrounded by the rest of the slices. It’s OK if they don’t touch. Cover and set aside to rise in a warm place for 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake the rolls for 25 to 30 minutes, until the edges are lightly browned and the tops are set.

While the rolls bake, make the glaze (below). When the rolls are done baking, let them cool for 5 minutes before drizzling the glaze over the entire pan.