Line a small glass baking dish with a long stretch of plastic wrap.

Slice the salmon in half crosswise and set both halves, skin side down, on the plastic.

Pour vodka (if using) onto salmon.

Toss together dill, salt, sugar, pepper and zest.

Pat this spice mix all over the fish.

Fold one chunk onto the other, flesh sides touching, skin sides out, like a salmon sandwich.

Wrap this sandwich tightly in the plastic wrap.

Cover dish.

Chill 48 hours, turning the sandwich over every 12 hours or so.

Unwrap salmon.

Brush off excess spice rub.

Pat dry.

Slice gravlax against the grain into paper-thin ribbons, leaving behind the skin.

The gravlax is nice Hanukkah-style garnishing potato pancakes; Swedish-style on buttered black bread; or Sunday-style with bagels and cream cheese.