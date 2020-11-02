  1. Home
Gravlax

November 2, 2020 | 11:45am
A salmon dish to serve with bagels or latkes
Spiced gravlax must chill for 48 hours before you brush off the excess spice and slice your fish paper-thin. 

This recipe by Leah Eskin was originally published in the Chicago Tribune

Ready in
48 h 25 m
25 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
189
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons citrus or plain vodka, optional
  • 1/2 Cup chopped fresh dill
  • 3 Tablespoons kosher salt
  • 3 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 Pound center-cut salmon fillet, pin bones removed

Directions

Line a small glass baking dish with a long stretch of plastic wrap.

Slice the salmon in half crosswise and set both halves, skin side down, on the plastic.

Pour vodka (if using) onto salmon.

Toss together dill, salt, sugar, pepper and zest.

Pat this spice mix all over the fish.

Fold one chunk onto the other, flesh sides touching, skin sides out, like a salmon sandwich.

Wrap this sandwich tightly in the plastic wrap.

Cover dish.

Chill 48 hours, turning the sandwich over every 12 hours or so.

Unwrap salmon.

Brush off excess spice rub.

Pat dry.

Slice gravlax against the grain into paper-thin ribbons, leaving behind the skin.

The gravlax is nice Hanukkah-style garnishing potato pancakes; Swedish-style on buttered black bread; or Sunday-style with bagels and cream cheese.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving189
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol42mg14%
Protein16g31%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin B122µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg37.9%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin E3mg18%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium16mg2%
Fiber0.3g1.3%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg5%
Iron0.4mg2.3%
Magnesium22mg5%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg41%
Phosphorus184mg26%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium302mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.4%
Sodium222mg9%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.4%
Water61gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.6%
