Polish Cold Cheesecake

Leave cream cheese out to come to room temperature. In the mean time, dissolve 2 envelopes of gelatin in 1 cup hot water, and lemon jello in 1 cup of hot water (that's half the water the recipe on the box calls for). Set aside to cool.

When cheese is ready, beat until fluffy, for about 2 min. Add both gelatin and jello little bit at a time. Beat until all lumps dissolve. Add sugar and beat some more until combined.

Line round pan with parchment paper, and cover the bottom with vanilla wafers. Pour cream cheese mixture into the pan. Refrigerate until set, at least 2 hours, I like to do it overnight.

Prepare strawberry jello with half the water = 1 cup of water for each box, 2 cups from two boxes. Let cool a bit. Wash and dry fresh strawberries and cut into smaller pieces. Arrange on top of set cheese mixture. Pour cool jello over strawberries and refrigerate until jello sets (about 2 hours). Serve cold.