What Thanksgiving Dinner Really Does to Your Body

Overeating is practically a must on Thanksgiving. There are probably more side dishes available than people at the table. Your family is serving those once-a-year foods you’ve been dreaming about for weeks. Who wouldn’t overdo it?

One night of overeating does put your body through the wringer — but it’s doubtful you’re really overeating that much on this day. Think about it. You’ve gone out to dinners, attended parties, and frequented other gatherings where food is the main event and lived to tell the tale. Are you really eating that much less on those days than at your Thanksgiving dinner table? Probably not. Plus, you hardly want to spend the cozy, heartwarming dinner with your family obsessing over how many calories you’re putting into your mouth.

If you’re thinking about not eating more than you’re focused on just enjoying your food, you’re actively restricting yourself from what you want. Those restrictive thoughts can turn mean really quickly (think: “you better work that off tomorrow” or “if you go for seconds, you’re being gross”) and put a huge damper on your meal. Instead of feeling uplifted, loved, and nourished, you’re going to start feeling ashamed, anxious, and body-conscious.

Honestly, you deserve better from your holiday. Those thoughts are all assuming that overeating for one night is going to wreck your body. But that’s not really true. We delved into the science of it all and discovered what really happens to your body when you overload it with stuffing and pie.