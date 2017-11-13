3 Mind-Clearing Nutrients Proven to Cure Brain Fog

You lead a busy life, and likely don’t have the time — or the patience — for pesky bouts of brain fog. We don’t blame you. During a packed day at work or the night before a big exam, brain fog can stop productivity in its tracks. Through the struggle to focus and overwhelming mental lethargy, it’s all you can do to make it through the day without simply lying down to fall asleep. The tasks you do manage to get done require revision and updating later, when your brain decides to kick back into gear again.

We’re not talking about minor distractions or difficulty focusing. Brain fog is much more severe than that, and can often derail entire hours of your day.

If you often experience heavy clouds of a blurry lack of concentration, you might want to consult your doctor to determine what else might be going on. Brain fog and feelings of fatigue are often symptoms of commonly undiagnosed conditions such as thyroid disorders, hormone imbalances, and adrenal fatigue.

If you’re battling with a particularly brutal assault of brain fog, eating foods with these key nutrients may help.

Vitamin B12

“Too few of us recognize a key vitamin we may be lacking — B12,” Sherry Kelishadi, a California pharmacist who holds a doctor of pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree from the University of Maryland, told The Daily Meal. “Vitamin B12 deficiency has become a silent epidemic. Some of the most commonly mentioned side effects include fatigue, lack of energy, sluggishness, and dizziness.”

The more you monitor your B12 consumption, the lower chance you have of those undesirable symptoms. According to Kelishadi, “Dairy products, eggs, meat, poultry, and fish provide the richest amounts of B12.” Stock up on these healthful foods to help scare the fog away for good.

Magnesium

This sleep-promoting nutrient is too often overlooked in our diets, but it could play a pivotal role in mental sharpness and brain function. Researchers at MIT found that magnesium plays a pivotal role in the regulation of learning and memory function. By clearing these pathways, it could help clear encroaching fog.

Dietary Fat

There’s a reason that avocados, almonds, and other sources of healthy fat could make you feel smarter. The brain-boosting compounds in healthy sources of fat can bolster memory function and increase clarity when you’re trying to focus. If you have a long day at your desk ahead, keep some healthy fat-filled snacks on hand for when hunger strikes.