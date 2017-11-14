We love Thanksgiving just as much as the next person, if not more so. How can a day filled with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pie, and lounging around in your sweatpants be bad? Oh... You have to spend it with other people. Going home for the holidays can be a complicated thing. On one hand, you don’t have to whip up a massive meal yourself and you get to see some of those you hold near and dear to your heart. But on the other hand, you’re going to encounter some total weirdos.

Yes, Thanksgiving is the holiday wherefamily member comes out of the woodwork. You have the cousin from a far-off land whom nobody has seen for a year. There’s your brother, who’s just gone off to college and discovered politics and is itching to discuss affairs of state and other taboo topics . And of course you have your standard characters: the insecure cook, the drunk uncle, and the people who desperately want to beelse and make that fact known.So buckle up, sit down, and grin. These are the 12 people you’ll share the table with at every Thanksgiving.