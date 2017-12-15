The Best Food and Drink in Hawaii

You already know that Hawaii is wonderful. It is considered to be one of the dream vacation destinations for people all over the world. Films have been made dedicated to its lush flora, fauna, and oceanic landscapes. It’s the birthplace of countless national treasures ranging from Hawaii 5-0 to Hawaiian sovereignty activist Israel Kamakawiwoʻole to former President Barack Obama. But for those readers who have not had the pleasure of taking time away from the mainland to visit Hawaii, or who are planning a trip and don’t know where to go, The Daily Meal has compiled a helpful list — part of our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State for 2018: Hawaii (Gallery)

Hawaii undoubtedly has some of the best seafood in the U.S. It can be found in amazing Hawaiian dishes like the Ono Burger at Paia Fish Market, the fish tacos at Coconut’s, and the shrimp at Giovanni’s food truck. Hawaiian fish even takes center stage when prepared Japanese-style at Sushi Sasabune, the best sushi restaurant in Hawaii. However, the same fish can be found cooked with Italian and Mexican flavors in Hawaii’s best Italian and Mexican restaurants Arancino di Mare and Alejandro’s, making you wonder whether you’re still in Hawaii at all or possibly transported to the Amalfi Coast or even a beach town in Baja California.

How do we know we’ve found the best of Hawaii? After comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs about restaurants and food from all 50 states, we’ve compiled a series of epic individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and here is where you can find our slideshow on Hawaii.