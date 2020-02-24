  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Ham and Cheese Sliders

February 24, 2020 | 11:51am
Classic flavors, different take

Courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver

With teriyaki sauce, pineapple, ham and cheese all baked inside slightly sweetened fluffy Hawaiian rolls, this delicious new take on a ham and cheese sandwich will be an instant favorite. 

This recipe is courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.

Ready in
35 m
5 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
124
Calories Per Serving

Notes

To make this a freezer meal, simply cover the baking dish with plastic wrap, pressing down to remove as much air as possible. Then cover with aluminum foil, label and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw completely before baking.

Ingredients

  • 12 Hawaiian dinner rolls
  • 2 Cups cooked and diced chicken breast
  • 4 Tablespoons teriyaki sauce
  • 6 slices thinly sliced ham
  • 6 pineapple rings
  • 6 slices provolone cheese
  • 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced (optional)

Directions

Place the bottom half the dinner rolls into a 13x9 pan.

Evenly place chicken over the rolls.

Pour teriyaki sauce over the chicken, try not to get it on the edges of the rolls if possible.

Layer the ham, then pineapple, then provolone, and optional bell pepper. Then place roll top on top.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cover with foil. Then bake, covered, for 30 minutes until heated through and cheese is melted. Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving124
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol21mg7%
Protein9g17%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A21µg2%
Vitamin B120.2µg8.9%
Vitamin B60.2mg11.8%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D6IU43%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.8%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium84mg8%
Fiber0.5g1.9%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)24µg6%
Folic acid10µgN/A
Iron0.9mg4.8%
Magnesium16mg4%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg18%
Phosphorus101mg14%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium110mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.3%
Sodium334mg14%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.9%
Water36gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.7%
Tags
best recipes
classic
Easter
Easy
Ham And Cheese
sliders