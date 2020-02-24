Ham and Cheese Sliders

Place the bottom half the dinner rolls into a 13x9 pan.

Evenly place chicken over the rolls.

Pour teriyaki sauce over the chicken, try not to get it on the edges of the rolls if possible.

Layer the ham, then pineapple, then provolone, and optional bell pepper. Then place roll top on top.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cover with foil. Then bake, covered, for 30 minutes until heated through and cheese is melted. Serve warm.