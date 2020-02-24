Ham and Cheese Sliders

With teriyaki sauce, pineapple, ham and cheese all baked inside slightly sweetened fluffy Hawaiian rolls, this delicious new take on a ham and cheese sandwich will be an instant favorite.
This recipe is courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.
Notes
To make this a freezer meal, simply cover the baking dish with plastic wrap, pressing down to remove as much air as possible. Then cover with aluminum foil, label and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw completely before baking.
Ingredients
- 12 Hawaiian dinner rolls
- 2 Cups cooked and diced chicken breast
- 4 Tablespoons teriyaki sauce
- 6 slices thinly sliced ham
- 6 pineapple rings
- 6 slices provolone cheese
- 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced (optional)
Directions
Place the bottom half the dinner rolls into a 13x9 pan.
Evenly place chicken over the rolls.
Pour teriyaki sauce over the chicken, try not to get it on the edges of the rolls if possible.
Layer the ham, then pineapple, then provolone, and optional bell pepper. Then place roll top on top.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Cover with foil. Then bake, covered, for 30 minutes until heated through and cheese is melted. Serve warm.