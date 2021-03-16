  1. Home
Perfect Sangria

March 16, 2021
By
Try this recipe for the ultimate summer cocktail
Perfect Sangria
fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

Sangria is an inexpensive option for enjoying a fruity and refreshing drink. Gather together your favorite red or white wine with fruit chunks, fruit juice, soda water and brandy or rum to create a delicious beverage you can't get enough of.

This recipe is by Alpana Singh and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 11 m
1 h 10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
325
Calories Per Serving
Notes

If you want something less sweet, substitute lemon-lime soda for seltzer water.

Ingredients

  • 1 (25 ounces) bottle of red or white wine
  • 1/2 Cup fresh-squeezed orange juice (or to taste)
  • 1 Cup diced oranges
  • 1 Cup diced green apples
  • 1 Cup diced Bartlett pears
  • 1 Cup other fruits if desired (mango, peaches, grapes, cherries)
  • 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon lemon or lime juice
  • A couple of cinnamon sticks if you like a spicier taste
  • 1/4 to 1/2 Cup brandy or rum (optional)
  • 1/3 Cup flavored liqueur such as Grand Marnier, peach schnapps or PAMA pomegranate liqueur (optional)
  • 1 Cup lemon-lime soda

Directions

Step 1: In a glass jar, add 1 cup of oranges, apples, pears, and other fruits, along with 1/2 cup orange juice, 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup brandy or rum.

Step 2: Allow the fruit to marinate in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

Step 3: When you are ready to serve, pour the mixture into a punch bowl or a jug filled with ice, mix in 1 cup lemon-lime soda to desired sweetness.

