Sangria is an inexpensive option for enjoying a fruity and refreshing drink. Gather together your favorite red or white wine with fruit chunks, fruit juice, soda water and brandy or rum to create a delicious beverage you can't get enough of.
This recipe is by Alpana Singh and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
If you want something less sweet, substitute lemon-lime soda for seltzer water.
Ingredients
- 1 (25 ounces) bottle of red or white wine
- 1/2 Cup fresh-squeezed orange juice (or to taste)
- 1 Cup diced oranges
- 1 Cup diced green apples
- 1 Cup diced Bartlett pears
- 1 Cup other fruits if desired (mango, peaches, grapes, cherries)
- 1/4 Cup sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon lemon or lime juice
- A couple of cinnamon sticks if you like a spicier taste
- 1/4 to 1/2 Cup brandy or rum (optional)
- 1/3 Cup flavored liqueur such as Grand Marnier, peach schnapps or PAMA pomegranate liqueur (optional)
- 1 Cup lemon-lime soda
Directions
Step 1: In a glass jar, add 1 cup of oranges, apples, pears, and other fruits, along with 1/2 cup orange juice, 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup brandy or rum.
Step 2: Allow the fruit to marinate in the refrigerator for at least an hour.
Step 3: When you are ready to serve, pour the mixture into a punch bowl or a jug filled with ice, mix in 1 cup lemon-lime soda to desired sweetness.