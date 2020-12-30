  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cos-mock

December 30, 2020 | 3:05pm
Fruity virgin cocktail
Cos-mock
bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images

Keep all of the delicious flavors found in a classic cosmopolitan, but without the alcohol. Whether you're trying to cut back on drinking or participating in Dry January, you will love this fruity cocktail.

This recipe is by Florence Fabricant and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
143
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup Seville (bitter) orange marmalade
  • 1/2 Cup cranberry juice
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Lemon twists for garnish

Directions

Place the marmalade in a strainer over a small bowl.

Gradually add 2 tablespoons boiling water as you force the jelly, not the peels, through the strainer.

This is your marmalade syrup.

You should have 4 tablespoons.

Stir it.

Place marmalade syrup in a mixing glass.

Add lime juice, cranberry juice and ice.

Stir well.

Strain into two chilled stemmed cocktail glasses and garnish with twists.

If desired, the drink can be served on the rocks in large wine goblets.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving143
Total Fat0.1g0.2%
Sugar32gN/A
Protein0.4g0.7%
Carbs39g13%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin C38mg43%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.6%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium28mg3%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg2%
Iron0.3mg1.8%
Magnesium3mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus8mg1%
Potassium58mg1%
Sodium24mg1%
Sugars, added24gN/A
Water97gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Cocktail
cosmo
cosmopolitan
cranberry juice
drink recipe
lime
mocktail
orange marmalade
Cos-mock