Keep all of the delicious flavors found in a classic cosmopolitan, but without the alcohol. Whether you're trying to cut back on drinking or participating in Dry January, you will love this fruity cocktail.
This recipe is by Florence Fabricant and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup Seville (bitter) orange marmalade
- 1/2 Cup cranberry juice
- Juice of 1 lime
- Lemon twists for garnish
Directions
Place the marmalade in a strainer over a small bowl.
Gradually add 2 tablespoons boiling water as you force the jelly, not the peels, through the strainer.
This is your marmalade syrup.
You should have 4 tablespoons.
Stir it.
Place marmalade syrup in a mixing glass.
Add lime juice, cranberry juice and ice.
Stir well.
Strain into two chilled stemmed cocktail glasses and garnish with twists.
If desired, the drink can be served on the rocks in large wine goblets.