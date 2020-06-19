Mini Tart Cherry Galettes

Combine the flour, salt and 1 tablespoon of the sugar in a large bowl, whisk to combine.

Grate the butter then add to the bowl with the flour. Incorporate the butter into the flour mixture using your fingers until a fine crumb texture.

Slowly add the water until the mixture just holds together. Form the dough into a disc shape and cover with plastic wrap.

Chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour.