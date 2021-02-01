Salad with Strawberries and Feta

February 1, 2021 | 12:00am
DronG/Shutterstock
This simple salad is packed with flavor from the mint and feta. Strawberries add a little bit of sweetness. Serve with sliced French bread for a refreshing and filling lunch.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups kale, spinach or arugula chopped
- 1/4 Cup feta
- 2 Tablespoons fresh mint, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons pecans, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 3 strawberries, sliced parallel to the stem
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Combine 2 cups of chopped kale, spinach or arugula, 1/4 cup feta, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, 2 tablespoons chopped pecans, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar in a salad bowl.
Step 2: Drizzle with oil and vinegar and season with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Toss to combine.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving361
Total Fat32g49%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated8g42%
Cholesterol33mg11%
Protein9g17%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A231µg26%
Vitamin B120.6µg26.4%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.1%
Vitamin C64mg71%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E3mg19%
Vitamin K237µg100%
Calcium278mg28%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)82µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)82µg20%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus214mg31%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium375mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg31.2%
Sodium383mg16%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.8%
Water107gN/A
Zinc2mg19%