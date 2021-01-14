  1. Home
Elderflower Spritz

January 14, 2021 | 11:31am
A floral, low-alcohol cocktail
Enjoy the floral flavors in your cocktail using delicious elderflower liqueur that can come in a variety of flavors from tropical fruit to peach. Add this to a spritzer for a tasty addition.

Recipe courtesy of ZERO PROOF drinks & more 100 Recipes for Mocktails & Low-Alcohol Cocktails by Maureen Petrosky © 2021

 

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Notes

You can make a zero-proof version of this drink by using elderflower cordial instead of the liqueur. If you have elderberry bushes, you can make your own cordial, or buy it at a specialty store or online. Then skip the Champagne and double the amount of club soda.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce (45 mL) elderflower liqueur
  • 2 Ounces (60 mL) Champagne, chilled
  • 2 Ounces (60 mL) club soda, chilled
  • 1 lemon slice
  • Ice cubes

Directions

Fill a glass halfway with ice cubes and add elderflower liqueur.

Then add Champagne and club soda.

Cut halfway through the lemon slice, from the rind to the center.

Then twist it and place it on top for garnish.

 

