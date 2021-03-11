This gorgeous sandwich is essentially a caprese salad on top of a mountain of roasted chicken, all between slices of pillowy focaccia bread with chipotle mayo thrown into the mix to spice things up.
Notes
This sandwich is easily customizable. Substitute a different kind of hearty bread or slices of roasted turkey instead of chicken.
Ingredients
- 1-2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, minced
- 1 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 grocery store rotisserie chicken
- 1 loaf focaccia bread, cut in half and lengthwise
- 12-14 basil leaves
- 8 Ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced
- 1 tomato, sliced
- 1 small red onion, sliced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Make the chipotle mayo by mixing 1 minced chipotle pepper in adobo sauce with 1 cup mayo. Taste to check spiciness and add a second minced pepper if it isn't spicy enough for your taste.
Step 2: Shred the rotisserie chicken and discard the skin and bones (or save them to make stock!).
Step 3: Build the sandwiches. Spread 1/4 of the chipotle mayo on each slice of focaccia. On the bottom two slices, layer on 6-7 basil leaves, rotisserie chicken, mozzarella, onions and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper before topping with the top slice of bread.
Step 4: Press the sandwich in a panini press. If you don't have a panini press, place sandwich on a hot skillet over medium-high heat and press down with a stock pot lid or the bottom of a smaller pan. When bread starts to crisp up on the bottom, flip. Grill until bread is crispy and cheese has melted, about 5 minutes on each side.