Step 1: Make the chipotle mayo by mixing 1 minced chipotle pepper in adobo sauce with 1 cup mayo. Taste to check spiciness and add a second minced pepper if it isn't spicy enough for your taste.

Step 2: Shred the rotisserie chicken and discard the skin and bones (or save them to make stock!).

Step 3: Build the sandwiches. Spread 1/4 of the chipotle mayo on each slice of focaccia. On the bottom two slices, layer on 6-7 basil leaves, rotisserie chicken, mozzarella, onions and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper before topping with the top slice of bread.

Step 4: Press the sandwich in a panini press. If you don't have a panini press, place sandwich on a hot skillet over medium-high heat and press down with a stock pot lid or the bottom of a smaller pan. When bread starts to crisp up on the bottom, flip. Grill until bread is crispy and cheese has melted, about 5 minutes on each side.