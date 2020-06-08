sparkling sangria mocktail

June 8, 2020 | 11:25am
This non-alcoholic sangria mixes three kinds of fruit juice and fresh fruit, spiced with cloves and cinnamon.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups grape juice
- 1/2 Cup apple juice
- 1/2 Cup orange juice
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 medium orange, sliced
- 1 small apple, cored and sliced
- 1 lemon, thinly sliced
- 8 McCormick Gourmet™ All Natural Whole Cloves
- 4 McCormick® Cinnamon Sticks
- 2 Cups club soda
Directions
Mix all ingredients, except club soda, in a large pitcher. Cover.
Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until ready to serve. Gently stir in club soda before serving.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving122
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar26gN/A
Protein0.6g1.3%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin C64mg71%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium48mg5%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium18mg4%
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.5%
Phosphorus22mg3%
Potassium199mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.2%
Sodium30mg1%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg27.8%
Water276gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.8%