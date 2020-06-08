  1. Home
Sparkling Sangria Mocktail

June 8, 2020 | 11:25am
A fruity sangria for everyone
Courtesy of McCormick

This non-alcoholic sangria mixes three kinds of fruit juice and fresh fruit, spiced with cloves and cinnamon.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups grape juice
  • 1/2 Cup apple juice
  • 1/2 Cup orange juice
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 medium orange, sliced
  • 1 small apple, cored and sliced
  • 1 lemon, thinly sliced
  • 8 McCormick Gourmet™ All Natural Whole Cloves
  • 4 McCormick® Cinnamon Sticks
  • 2 Cups club soda

Directions

Mix all ingredients, except club soda, in a large pitcher. Cover.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until ready to serve. Gently stir in club soda before serving.

