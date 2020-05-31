  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Blueberry Basil Hand Pies

May 31, 2020 | 11:50am
Summer comfort food
Blueberry Basil Hand Pies
Photo courtesy of Living the Gourmet

Baked into a delicate, buttery crust, these Blueberry Basil Hand Pies are bursting with the flavors of summer.

Recipe courtesy of Living the Gourmet

Ready in
50 m
15 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
157
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Let Your Slow Cooker Do the Work While You Enjoy Your Guests: 25 Hands-Off Recipes
9 Blueberry Recipes for Glowing Skin
20 Blueberry Recipes to Make While They Are Still in Season

Ingredients

For the crust

  • 1 and 1/2 cups Bob's Red Mill Unbleached White Fine Pastry Flour
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, chilled and cubed
  • 1/4 Cup ice water

For the filling

  • 1 Cup fresh blueberries
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped basil leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • Raw sugar for sprinkling

For the icing

  • 1 Cup confectioner's sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 Tablespoons whole milk

Directions

For the crust

In the bowl of a food processor, combine pastry flour, sugar, salt, and butter. Pulse until the mixture is crumbly. Add the ice water one tablespoon at a time, pulsing between each addition until the dough comes together.

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and shape into a disk. Wrap in clingfilm or wax paper and refrigerate for at least an hour.

For the filling

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except the egg and raw sugar. Toss the blueberries together and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

On a well floured surface, roll out dough into a 15x12-inch rectangle. Using a knife or pizza cutter, cut out into rectangles (you should get 6-8).

Brush edges of rectangles with beaten egg then spoon some blueberries in the center of each rectangle. Fold the dough over, and pinch the edges with a fork to seal.

Place the pies on a parchment-lined baking sheet, gently pierce each pie with a knife, brush with the egg, and sprinkle with raw sugar.

Bake for 30-35 minutes, until the juices have run from the pies and the pastry shells are golden.

Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.

For the icing

Combine the ingredients for the icing in a small bowl and whisk until thick and smooth. If you need more milk, add ½ teaspoon more at a time. Drizzle the icing over each pie before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving157
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol27mg9%
Protein2g3%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A56µg6%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.3%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.7%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium10mg1%
Fiber0.5g1.8%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)39µg10%
Folic acid18µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.8%
Phosphorus22mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium33mg1%
Sodium80mg3%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.1%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water20gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.4%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes