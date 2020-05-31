Blueberry Basil Hand Pies

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except the egg and raw sugar. Toss the blueberries together and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

On a well floured surface, roll out dough into a 15x12-inch rectangle. Using a knife or pizza cutter, cut out into rectangles (you should get 6-8).

Brush edges of rectangles with beaten egg then spoon some blueberries in the center of each rectangle. Fold the dough over, and pinch the edges with a fork to seal.

Place the pies on a parchment-lined baking sheet, gently pierce each pie with a knife, brush with the egg, and sprinkle with raw sugar.

Bake for 30-35 minutes, until the juices have run from the pies and the pastry shells are golden.

Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.