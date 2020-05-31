Baked into a delicate, buttery crust, these Blueberry Basil Hand Pies are bursting with the flavors of summer.
Recipe courtesy of Living the Gourmet
Ingredients
For the crust
- 1 and 1/2 cups Bob's Red Mill Unbleached White Fine Pastry Flour
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, chilled and cubed
- 1/4 Cup ice water
For the filling
- 1 Cup fresh blueberries
- 2 Tablespoons chopped basil leaves
- 1 Teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 Cup sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 large egg, beaten
- Raw sugar for sprinkling
For the icing
- 1 Cup confectioner's sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 2 Tablespoons whole milk
Directions
For the crust
In the bowl of a food processor, combine pastry flour, sugar, salt, and butter. Pulse until the mixture is crumbly. Add the ice water one tablespoon at a time, pulsing between each addition until the dough comes together.
Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and shape into a disk. Wrap in clingfilm or wax paper and refrigerate for at least an hour.
For the filling
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except the egg and raw sugar. Toss the blueberries together and set aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
On a well floured surface, roll out dough into a 15x12-inch rectangle. Using a knife or pizza cutter, cut out into rectangles (you should get 6-8).
Brush edges of rectangles with beaten egg then spoon some blueberries in the center of each rectangle. Fold the dough over, and pinch the edges with a fork to seal.
Place the pies on a parchment-lined baking sheet, gently pierce each pie with a knife, brush with the egg, and sprinkle with raw sugar.
Bake for 30-35 minutes, until the juices have run from the pies and the pastry shells are golden.
Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.
For the icing
Combine the ingredients for the icing in a small bowl and whisk until thick and smooth. If you need more milk, add ½ teaspoon more at a time. Drizzle the icing over each pie before serving.