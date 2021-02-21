  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mandarin Turkey Pasta Salad

February 21, 2021 | 12:21pm
By
Perfect for a picnic, or any time of the year
Nitr/Shutterstock

The addition of mandarin oranges gives this salad a bright taste and, along with the ginger and almonds, adds a slight Asian twist. While very quick and easy to make, especially if you have any leftover turkey or chicken, this is not your run-of-the-mill pasta salad. —Julie Rothman

This recipe is by Julie Rothman and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
374
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 7 Ounces small pasta shells, cooked, drained, and rinsed with cold water
  • 1 can (11 ounces) mandarin orange segments
  • 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Cup plain yogurt
  • 2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 Ounces smoked turkey or chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/2 Cup sliced almonds
  • 1/2 Cup sliced green onions

Directions

Step 1: Cook pasta shells according to package directions (about 10 minutes). Drain and rinse in cold water. Set aside.

Step 2: Drain 1 can (11 ounces) mandarin orange segments, reserving the liquid. In a large bowl, stir together 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper until blended.

Step 3: Add the cooked, cooled pasta shells, 4 ounces cubed turkey or chicken breast, 1 can (11 ounces) drained mandarin orange segments, 1/2 cup sliced almonds and 1/2 cup sliced green onions. Stir in about 2 tablespoons of the reserved orange liquid, or to desired consistency.

Step 4: Cover and chill before serving.

almond
barbecue
best recipes
lunch
pasta salad
picnic
salad
side dish
summer
Turkey
yogurt
pasta shells
mandarin orange