Key Lime Pie Cookies

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

In a stand mixer, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg, vanilla extract, and lime zest, mixing until combined. Add flour mixture 1/2 cup at a time, mixing until completely combined.

Roll 1 tablespoon of dough into small circles and then press with hands (or with the bottom of a cup) into a disk shape. Place on prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 8 minutes. Cookies will not look browned or cooked, but they are! Remove from oven and let cookies rest on baking sheet for 5 minutes. Then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.