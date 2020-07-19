These Key Lime Pie Cookies are crazy soft and literally melt in your mouth with their simple soft shortbread base. They are flavored with lime zest and then topped with sweet lime icing and crushed graham crackers.
Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar
Notes
Regular limes can be substituted if you can’t find key limes in the store.
Ingredients
For the Cookies
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 3/4 Cups Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 1 large egg
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 Teaspoon fresh key lime zest
For the Icing
- 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Confectioners Powdered Sugar
- 1 Tablespoon fresh key lime juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Teaspoon milk
- 1 Teaspoon fresh key lime zest
- Crushed graham cracker crumbs, optional topping
Directions
For the Cookies
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
In a stand mixer, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg, vanilla extract, and lime zest, mixing until combined. Add flour mixture 1/2 cup at a time, mixing until completely combined.
Roll 1 tablespoon of dough into small circles and then press with hands (or with the bottom of a cup) into a disk shape. Place on prepared baking sheet.
Bake for 8 minutes. Cookies will not look browned or cooked, but they are! Remove from oven and let cookies rest on baking sheet for 5 minutes. Then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
For the Icing
To ice, in a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, lime juice, vanilla extract, milk, and lime zest until smooth.
Using a spoon, smooth icing onto the top of each cookie, sprinkle with crushed graham cracker and let set for 10 minutes, or until hardened. Store leftovers in an airtight container.