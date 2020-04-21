  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Asian Steak Lettuce Wraps

April 21, 2020
A quick and delicious lunch or dinner
Asian Steak Lettuce Wraps
Photo courtesy of West of the Loop

This healthy recipe is is easy enough to make on a weeknight, especially with the quick-cooking skirt steak. One of the benefits of skirt steak is that you don’t have to marinate it for a long time to get great flavor. A 20-minute dunk while you get the rest of the ingredients prepped is perfect.

Recipe courtesy of Emily Paster, West of the Loop.

Ready in
28 m
20 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
434
Calories Per Serving
Notes

These lettuce wraps can be gluten-free as long as you are careful about which soy sauce you buy.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound skirt steak
  • 1 head butter or other flat-leaf lettuce
  • 1 bunch carrots
  • 1 seedless cucumber or 1 package mini cucumbers
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh ginger, minced
  • 1 bunch scallions
  • 4 limes
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 Teaspoon mustard
  • 2 Teaspoons honey
  • 1/3 Cup plus 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 3 Teaspoons chile paste, such as sambal oelek
  • 2 Tablespoons fish sauce
  • 4 Tablespoons sesame oil
  • 1 package rice noodles

Directions

To prepare the marinade for the steak, combine 2 TB minced ginger, 2 cloves garlic, minced, 3 chopped scallions, the juice and zest of 2 limes, ⅓ cup soy sauce, 1 tsp each of mustard and honey, and 2 tsp. chile paste in a small bowl.

Slowly pour 3 TB sesame oil into the bowl while whisking to create an emulsion.

Place the skirt steak in a gallon-size plastic bag and pour the marinade over it. Refrigerate.

To make the dressing for the noodles, whisk together the juice of 2 limes, 1 tsp. chile paste, 1 tsp. honey, 3 TB soy sauce, 2 TB of fish sauce and 1 TB sesame oil.

Cook the rice noodles according to the package directions, drain and then toss with the dressing.

Peel the carrots and chop them into matchstick-sized pieces (also known as a julienne), slice the cucumbers length-wise into thin slices and chop the remaining scallions. Set aside.

To cook the skirt steak, heat a heavy skillet over high heat, or prepare your grill.

Cook the steak on medium-high heat for four minutes per side for medium-rare. Allow to rest for ten minutes.

To slice the steak, first cut with the grain into two or three pieces, depending on the length of the steak.

Then carve the steak against the grain into thin slices.

To assemble lettuce wraps, take a leaf of lettuce and line with two slices of cucumber. Top the cucumber with two or three pieces of steak and a small serving of noodles.

Garnish with carrot and scallions and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving434
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol37mg12%
Protein18g36%
Carbs58g19%
Vitamin A365µg41%
Vitamin B121µg59%
Vitamin B60.4mg31.6%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.8%
Vitamin K63µg53%
Calcium70mg7%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)45µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)45µg11%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium57mg13%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg26%
Phosphorus239mg34%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium556mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.3%
Sodium1457mg61%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.1%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water194gN/A
Zinc4mg39%
