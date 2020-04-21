Asian Steak Lettuce Wraps

To prepare the marinade for the steak, combine 2 TB minced ginger, 2 cloves garlic, minced, 3 chopped scallions, the juice and zest of 2 limes, ⅓ cup soy sauce, 1 tsp each of mustard and honey, and 2 tsp. chile paste in a small bowl.

Slowly pour 3 TB sesame oil into the bowl while whisking to create an emulsion.

Place the skirt steak in a gallon-size plastic bag and pour the marinade over it. Refrigerate.

To make the dressing for the noodles, whisk together the juice of 2 limes, 1 tsp. chile paste, 1 tsp. honey, 3 TB soy sauce, 2 TB of fish sauce and 1 TB sesame oil.

Cook the rice noodles according to the package directions, drain and then toss with the dressing.

Peel the carrots and chop them into matchstick-sized pieces (also known as a julienne), slice the cucumbers length-wise into thin slices and chop the remaining scallions. Set aside.

To cook the skirt steak, heat a heavy skillet over high heat, or prepare your grill.

Cook the steak on medium-high heat for four minutes per side for medium-rare. Allow to rest for ten minutes.

To slice the steak, first cut with the grain into two or three pieces, depending on the length of the steak.

Then carve the steak against the grain into thin slices.

To assemble lettuce wraps, take a leaf of lettuce and line with two slices of cucumber. Top the cucumber with two or three pieces of steak and a small serving of noodles.

Garnish with carrot and scallions and enjoy!