Cucumber-Celery Agua Fresca

March 24, 2021 | 6:57pm
Citrus, agave and mint round out this refreshing sipper
Cucumber and celery boast a high water content, making them ideal candidates for agua fresca. This recipe, created by Chicago's The Vig beverage director Kim Hrejsa, can easily morph into an alcoholic punch for a party. Hrejsa suggests adding 12 ounces of gin and 8 ounces of elderflower liqueur to each batch: "You'll thank me!"

This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
4
Servings
154
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Pound cucumber, peel on
  • 1/2 Pound celery
  • 1/2 Cup agave
  • 1 Cup packed mint leaves
  • 1/2 Cup freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 3 Cups water

Directions

Step 1: To a blender, add 1/2 pound cucumber (peel on), 1/2 pound celery, 1/2 cup agave, 1 cup packed mint leaves, 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice and 3 cups water. Blend until smooth.

Step 2: Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher or punch bowl, pushing down on mix to extract every last bit of liquid. Add ice and stir.

Tags
agave
best recipes
beverage
celery
citrus
cucumber
drinks
healthy
mint
nonalcoholic
vegetables
water
agua fresca
