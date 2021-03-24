Cucumber and celery boast a high water content, making them ideal candidates for agua fresca. This recipe, created by Chicago's The Vig beverage director Kim Hrejsa, can easily morph into an alcoholic punch for a party. Hrejsa suggests adding 12 ounces of gin and 8 ounces of elderflower liqueur to each batch: "You'll thank me!"

This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.