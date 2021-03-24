March 24, 2021 | 6:57pm
dashkin14/Shutterstock
Cucumber and celery boast a high water content, making them ideal candidates for agua fresca. This recipe, created by Chicago's The Vig beverage director Kim Hrejsa, can easily morph into an alcoholic punch for a party. Hrejsa suggests adding 12 ounces of gin and 8 ounces of elderflower liqueur to each batch: "You'll thank me!"
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Pound cucumber, peel on
- 1/2 Pound celery
- 1/2 Cup agave
- 1 Cup packed mint leaves
- 1/2 Cup freshly squeezed lime juice
- 3 Cups water
Directions
Step 1: To a blender, add 1/2 pound cucumber (peel on), 1/2 pound celery, 1/2 cup agave, 1 cup packed mint leaves, 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice and 3 cups water. Blend until smooth.
Step 2: Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher or punch bowl, pushing down on mix to extract every last bit of liquid. Add ice and stir.