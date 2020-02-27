Balsamic, Mushroom and Onion Grilled Brie Cheese Sandwich

In a frying pan, heat your 2 tbsp of olive oil. Place your sliced mushrooms and onions. Sprinkle your 1 tbsp garlic powder. Cook for about 5 minutes, until your onions are transparent. Add in your 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar.

While your veggies are cooking, butter + mayo your two slices of bread and slice your brie cheese if you haven’t done so already.

Cook for another 3-5 minutes, depending on how cooked you want your veggies, and then transfer your veggies from the pan to a plate.

In the same frying pan, place one slice of bread (butter + mayo side down) and then place however many slices of brie fit. Put all your veggies on top of that. Be sure to flatten the veggies out, because next you’ll be placing more slices of brie cheese.

Top with your other slice of bread (butter + mayo side facing up), and cook on medium to low heat for about 5 minutes each side. You can tell when the brie is starting to melt, so once your cheese is completely melted, take off the pan, slice and enjoy.