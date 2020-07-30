Penne Pasta Salad with Spinach and Tomatoes

July 30, 2020 | 4:08pm
Packed with immune system boosting spinach, this penne pasta salad also includes mozzarella cheese balls and heart-healthy tomatoes.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces penne pasta
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 3 Tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon Marjoram Leaves from McCormick® Italian Series Flavor Makers
- 1 Teaspoon Rosemary Leaves from McCormick® Italian Series Flavor Makers, finely crushed
- 3/4 Teaspoons McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon Crushed Red Pepper from McCormick® Italian Series Flavor Makers
- 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
- 2 Cups baby spinach leaves
- 1 Cup bite-size mozzarella cheese balls, halved
- 1 Cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Cook pasta as directed on package. Drain well.
Meanwhile, mix oil, vinegar, marjoram, rosemary, garlic powder, crushed red pepper and salt in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended.
Add pasta and spinach; toss to coat well.
Add tomatoes and cheeses; toss gently to mix.
Serve warm or at room temperature.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving269
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Protein12g24%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A91µg10%
Vitamin B120.3µg11%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium227mg23%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron0.7mg3.9%
Magnesium28mg7%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.2%
Phosphorus212mg30%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium162mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.4%
Sodium268mg11%
Water48gN/A
Zinc1mg12%