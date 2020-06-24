Strawberry-Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese for 1 full minute, then beat in the granulated sugar and cornstarch for 3 additional minutes. Beat in the yogurt; then beat in the eggs and egg yolk, 1 at a time, fully incorporating between each addition. Stop to scrape down the bowl as needed and run your spatula along the bottom of the bowl to make sure the ingredients are fully incorporated. Beat in the lemon juice, lemon zest, and vanilla extract until smooth and combined.

Spread the strawberry preserves over the cooled shortbread crust in an even layer. Pour the cream cheese mixture over the preserves, spreading it all the way to the edges. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until the filling is mostly set but still jiggles slightly in the center when the pan is wiggled. Remove the pan from the oven and let cool on a wire rack at room temperature for 45 minutes, then place in the refrigerator to cool completely, at least 3 hours. Remove from pan using parchment “handles.” Cut into bars; serve garnished with strawberry and lemon slices as desired.