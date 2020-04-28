First combine 1 cup of water with 1 1/2 cups white sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil. Then chill in the refrigerator.

Then, squeeze lemons until you have 1 1/2 cups of lemon juice. Chil in the refrigerator.

Once the ingredients have cooled, combine your lemon juice, sugar water and an addition 7 cups of water. Add ice and serve.