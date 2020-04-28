  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Easy, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

April 28, 2020
By
Got lemons? Make lemonade
GMVozd/E+ via Getty Images

If you're looking to cool down on a warm summer day, try out this recipe for amazingly refreshing lemonade. It's perfect to serve at a backyard barbecue or to just keep in your fridge during the warmer months. 

Ready in
2 h and 25 m
20 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
155
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8 Cups water
  • 1 1/2 Cup white sugar
  • 1 1/2 Cup lemon juice

Directions

First combine 1 cup of water with 1 1/2 cups white sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil. Then chill in the refrigerator. 

Then, squeeze lemons until you have 1 1/2 cups of lemon juice. Chil in the refrigerator. 

Once the ingredients have cooled, combine your lemon juice, sugar water and an addition 7 cups of water. Add ice and serve. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving155
Total Fat0.1g0.2%
Sugar39gN/A
Protein0.2g0.3%
Carbs41g14%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Calcium10mg1%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Magnesium5mg1%
Phosphorus4mg1%
Potassium48mg1%
Sodium10mgN/A
Sugars, added37gN/A
Water279gN/A
