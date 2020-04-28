April 28, 2020
GMVozd/E+ via Getty Images
If you're looking to cool down on a warm summer day, try out this recipe for amazingly refreshing lemonade. It's perfect to serve at a backyard barbecue or to just keep in your fridge during the warmer months.
Ingredients
- 8 Cups water
- 1 1/2 Cup white sugar
- 1 1/2 Cup lemon juice
Directions
First combine 1 cup of water with 1 1/2 cups white sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil. Then chill in the refrigerator.
Then, squeeze lemons until you have 1 1/2 cups of lemon juice. Chil in the refrigerator.
Once the ingredients have cooled, combine your lemon juice, sugar water and an addition 7 cups of water. Add ice and serve.