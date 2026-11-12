Kitchen appliances have come a long way from the days where food was cooked over an open flame and stored in the ground to keep it cold. We have a lot of smart people to thank for making kitchens part of the home in a way that not only functions well, but looks good, too.

There are several companies that have been working hard to invent, perfect, and distribute household appliances that have changed the face of cooking as we know it — some that date as far back as the 1800s. You may know brands like Maytag and GE, but there are many more that shaped the way we cook and eat at home, and they're still making their mark on the home-cooking landscape today.

While some brands have sold to larger parent companies and the products may look different (and some retro kitchen appliances have even vanished completely),we've researched 11 old-school kitchen appliance brands that still exist today, digging through company archives and historic facts to learn the origins of each. Let's take a look at their legacies to learn more about how they've survived the test of time, innovation, and technological shifts.