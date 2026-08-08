6 Retro Kitchen Appliance Brands That Totally Vanished
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Have you ever glanced around your kitchen and realized how far we've come in the last 100 years, or even just the last 50? You've probably noticed that there are many retro kitchen appliances that time has forgotten because we no longer use them, but did you ever think about the kitchen appliance companies that have also vanished? Today, there are only a few large companies that are still American-made and owned; but years ago, the majority of kitchen appliances were manufactured in America by American-owned companies. In fact, there were literally dozens of them. Back then, names like Philco, Coldspot, and Tappan were creating drool-worthy appliances that were the envy of every home chef.
While there are many reasons a company may go out of business, it seems strange that the ones on our list disappeared, considering many of them were known for their well-made and affordable products. Kitchen appliances from decades ago have often been said to last for a literal lifetime, as those of us who inherited a freezer from Nana — which outlived her — can attest. Sadly, when competitors from other countries entered the American market with innovative and inexpensive appliances, many older companies couldn't keep up and closed their doors forever. With the hot trend of nostalgic interior design, many of these kitchen items are becoming cool again, and retro enthusiasts are looking for some of these older appliances to refurbish. If you have a little extra cash, you can even find modern appliances that give your kitchen that retro feel. But nothing ever seems to beat the quality of a vintage kitchen appliance brand.
Coldspot
Sears designed and released the Coldspot electric refrigerator in 1928. The company wanted to enter the market with a larger refrigerator than what was available at the time to consumers, at a price that was comparable to the smaller options being sold.
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The Coldspot quickly became popular and was sold until 1976, when Sears switched to selling the well-known brand, Kenmore. The Coldspot had many iterations with unique features and plenty of storage, designed with the consumer in mind.
Tappan
Tappan began as a cast-iron stove company in Bellaire, Ohio in 1881. In the 1940s and '50s, the brand became a popular appliance manufacturer that was known for its innovation. Tappan is also credited with creating the first commercially sold microwave, released in 1955. It was then sold to Electrolux in 1979 after not being able to keep up with the ever-changing market and fierce global competition.
Philco
The Philco company started off as a battery manufacturer in Philadelphia in 1892. The company succeeded through innovation, and in 1939, it created the first refrigerator to utilize foam insulation. During the 1950s, Philco spread itself a little too thin with money and, eventually, the company was sold to Ford Motor Company in 1961. This marked the end of Philco-brand kitchen appliances.
Norge
Norge was an appliance division of Borg-Warner, with its operations headquartered in Michigan. The head of this new division, Howard Blood, decided to focus on refrigerators during the Great Depression to keep the company going. By the late 1930s, Norge had one of the top-selling refrigerators on the market. In the 1970s, though, Norge was sold to Magic Chef.
Mary Proctor
The only small appliance brand on our list is a sub-brand of Proctor Electric Company (later known as Proctor Silex) that began advertising ironing boards in 1949. The company expanded the brand into small appliances in the 1960s and is well-loved among collectors today for its midcentury modern Starflite line. In the early '80s, with company restructuring, the popular Mary Proctor brand was discarded. But you can still find these retro appliances on eBay or possibly at your local thrift store.
International Harvester
International Harvester has an unusual history, considering the brand started as a tractor company selling heavy equipment to farmers. In 1947, it had the brilliant idea to make and sell refrigerators and freezers to the farmers' wives. An aggressive ad campaign worked well during World War II, but mismanagement forced the company to sell to Whirlpool, which ended the reign of International Harvester appliances. You can still find these unique appliances from time to time; there was even one in Monica Geller's kitchen on "Friends."