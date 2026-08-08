6 Retro Kitchen Appliance Brands That Totally Vanished

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Have you ever glanced around your kitchen and realized how far we've come in the last 100 years, or even just the last 50? You've probably noticed that there are many retro kitchen appliances that time has forgotten because we no longer use them, but did you ever think about the kitchen appliance companies that have also vanished? Today, there are only a few large companies that are still American-made and owned; but years ago, the majority of kitchen appliances were manufactured in America by American-owned companies. In fact, there were literally dozens of them. Back then, names like Philco, Coldspot, and Tappan were creating drool-worthy appliances that were the envy of every home chef.

While there are many reasons a company may go out of business, it seems strange that the ones on our list disappeared, considering many of them were known for their well-made and affordable products. Kitchen appliances from decades ago have often been said to last for a literal lifetime, as those of us who inherited a freezer from Nana — which outlived her — can attest. Sadly, when competitors from other countries entered the American market with innovative and inexpensive appliances, many older companies couldn't keep up and closed their doors forever. With the hot trend of nostalgic interior design, many of these kitchen items are becoming cool again, and retro enthusiasts are looking for some of these older appliances to refurbish. If you have a little extra cash, you can even find modern appliances that give your kitchen that retro feel. But nothing ever seems to beat the quality of a vintage kitchen appliance brand.