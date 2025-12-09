The Best Refrigerator Brands, According To Customers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter how extravagant or modest your kitchen may be, a functional refrigerator is a must. It has a critical job: Not only does it keep perishable food close at hand, it helps keep it safe from disease-causing organisms. But this convenience and safety don't come cheap — as of 2022, the average price of a mid-range refrigerator was around $1,500, and luxury models can command five-digit sums.

But finding the right refrigerator isn't as easy as checking a bunch of reviews and choosing the top-ranked model in your price range. You'll need to consider numerous other factors, as well. An obvious one is the size of refrigerator your kitchen can accommodate — not all models will fit in all kitchens. Door configuration is another important factor. French doors are fashionable, but add to the price tag. Side-by-side models are easy to organize and affordable, but the narrow freezer space may not be able to hold your favorite frozen pizza. Add to this your options for other features, such as ice makers and even cameras, and you have a lot to think about. For all these reasons, it's important to do your homework when shopping for a new fridge. To get you started, here are some of the top brands recommended by consumers.