The Best Refrigerator Brands, According To Customers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
No matter how extravagant or modest your kitchen may be, a functional refrigerator is a must. It has a critical job: Not only does it keep perishable food close at hand, it helps keep it safe from disease-causing organisms. But this convenience and safety don't come cheap — as of 2022, the average price of a mid-range refrigerator was around $1,500, and luxury models can command five-digit sums.
But finding the right refrigerator isn't as easy as checking a bunch of reviews and choosing the top-ranked model in your price range. You'll need to consider numerous other factors, as well. An obvious one is the size of refrigerator your kitchen can accommodate — not all models will fit in all kitchens. Door configuration is another important factor. French doors are fashionable, but add to the price tag. Side-by-side models are easy to organize and affordable, but the narrow freezer space may not be able to hold your favorite frozen pizza. Add to this your options for other features, such as ice makers and even cameras, and you have a lot to think about. For all these reasons, it's important to do your homework when shopping for a new fridge. To get you started, here are some of the top brands recommended by consumers.
Sub-Zero
It's no secret that refrigerators don't last as long as they used to. Those of us with older friends or relatives with Vietnam War-era refrigerators still in perfect working order can't help feeling bitter when we see (or hear) the ominous signs that our shiny, newish fridge is about to die. This is because today's refrigerators, while more energy-efficient than older models, are designed for affordability, not durability — according to industry experts, you can realistically expect a new fridge to last around 14 to 15 years.
Sub-Zero refrigerators, however, are known for bucking this trend. "Our Sub Zero 640 is going strong in its 24th year," one Redditor said. "Only two times has the repairman had to come out since we've had it. I know they're pricey but man are they built right." This longevity is intentional – Sub-Zero designs its refrigerators to be durable. Its refrigerators also employ separate cooling and ventilation systems for the refrigerator and freezer, in contrast to the standard strategy of a single shared cooling system. This not only ensures better temperature control, but helps you keep odors in check. The only catch is the price: The lowest end full-size model will set you back $16,000. But if you're a serious cook with a serious budget, Sub-Zero is well worth considering.
Frigidaire
This familiar brand is synonymous with home refrigerators, and it should be: Frigidaire designed the first electric refrigerator. It continues to have a solid reputation as an affordable brand. It offers attractive fridges with ample interior space for their size, which makes them a good choice for regular meal preppers. "There seems to be plenty of room for all my food and the bottom freezer drawers are fantastic!!" one customer said. Other praised their Frigidaire fridges for their dependability. "Frigidaire and Whirlpool have given us the least issues," a Redditor said. "We also have our basic top freezer Frigidaire as our basement fridge — going on 20-plus years no problems," another Redditor reported.
Past customers offer a few caveats, however. Many have found their service department leaves a lot to be desired. "Call the customer service hotline for fun and see how horrible it is," another Redditor wrote. And those who've had the best experiences seem to be those who chose the simplest models — those without in-door ice dispensers, for instance.
Whirlpool
You wouldn't know it from the wide range of nameplates on appliances at big-box stores, but there are fewer U.S.-based refrigerator manufacturers than you might think. While Frigidaire was founded in Indiana, it's now owned by the Swedish appliance manufacturer Electrolux. And while you may think of Whirlpool, Maytag, and KitchenAid as competing brands, in reality, all these brands are owned by Whirlpool.
As the company's flagship brand, Whirlpool offers solid quality. "My Whirlpool fridge is from 1992. Still rolling hard," a Redditor said. "We built our house nine years ago and used Whirlpool and Maytag for basically everything and have had to compete zero repairs. We are diligent with maintenance, but haven't had any issues," another Redditor reported. In addition, they're easy to repair, which adds to their longevity and ease of maintenance. "They are made to be easily serviced and readily available parts through all appliance companies," another Redditor said.
Fisher and Paykel
While not as well known as familiar big-box appliance brands such as GE and Whirlpool, New-Zealand-based Fisher and Paykel has earned rave reviews for its refrigerators, with customers calling it "a good brand with good reliability." Another Redditor backed this up. "My old house had a basic Fisher Paykel fridge installed in 2007 and it's still going strong." Fisher and Paykel is also a good option if you want your fridge to match your trendy kitchen cabinetry –- many models come panel-ready.
One big catch is you're going to pay for this quality — Fisher and Paykel is a premium brand, with fridges ranging from around $2,500 on the low end to around $8,000 on the high end. And because it's not a mass-market brand, it doesn't have a mass-market service network. Thus, some customers warn that accessing parts and service may be difficult or impossible in more remote areas, so check to ensure service is available near you before buying. In addition, Fisher and Paykel was recently acquired by the Chinese manufacturer Haier, which has led some consumers to worry about a possible drop in quality, though that hasn't happened yet, if it ever will.
Bosch
The German manufacturer Bosch may be best known for its well-regarded audio systems, but its refrigerators also get high marks from consumers. "Get the Bosch. Always get the Bosch," one fan wrote on Reddit. Bosch doesn't offer the cheapest refrigerators you can find, but if reliability is a priority for you, they're worth the extra investment. As one Redditor put it, "The thing is built like a tank and last you a long time however, yes it's much more expensive."
Unlike most refrigerator brands, Bosch offers dual compressors — that is, separate cooling systems for the freezer and refrigerator — in its high-end models. And some owners argue that while this adds to the price, it can cut down your food bills. "Buy the Bosch 800, at the end of the day it will save you money due to the better food preservation with dual compressors and dual evaporators," one fan said. And another grateful customer noted their Bosch refrigerator stayed cold even through a two-day power outage. "I opened the freezer for few seconds at hour 8 out of 11 with a laser thermometer and had a reading of still safe 3 degrees Celsius," they noted on Reddit. "The next day I went to see the damage and even the ice cubes didn't budge, nothing from the freezer changed."
Liebherr
It may seem odd a company that got its start making heavy-duty construction cranes could also make top-rated refrigerators, but somehow, the German manufacturer Liebherr succeeded in doing precisely that. Fans praise their Liebherr refrigerators for their durability. "We have a Liebherr integrated fridge freezer. It's about 14 years old and still going strong," one Redditor noted. "I have a Liebherr — purchased at least five years ago — no issues, love it," another added. Liebherr, however, is not a budget brand – models retail from around $2,400 to $9,500. With this luxury price range, Liebherr fridges can offer a pleasing user experience. "Love the look, features, ergonomics, quietness, dual compressors, etc.," one owner commented.
Service, however, seems to a sore spot for some consumers, who've reported long waits for parts and repairs. "Worst customer support. Period," one customer wrote. "May be good but zero support," another support said. A possible reason for this is that as a smaller brand in the U.S., Liebherr may not have as many technicians as bigger brands, which can limit customers' options when they need help. "The only local person in the tristate that is an authorize[d] service tech has horrible reviews," a Redditor complained. So while Liebherr gets good marks for reliability, research your local service options before you buy.
Methodology
Because different buyers have different priorities, this list isn't ranked — a top brand for one consumer may be a non-starter for another. Instead, the brands selected for this list were chosen according to consumer reviews and comments on store websites and online discussion boards, along with independent, uncompensated reviews from trade professionals and blogs. Factors considered included affordability, reliability and performance, user-friendliness, visual appeal, and ease of service and maintenance.
If you research these brands, however, you'll find that all received bad reviews along with good ones — but proportionately fewer than other brands. And it's worth noting as well that consumers are more likely to leave negative reviews than positive ones – a refrigerator that plugs in and works as expected is less likely to inspire you to run to Reddit. Also, many complaints concern features that may or may not be priorities for you, such as shelving configurations.