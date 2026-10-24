Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Dual Coffee Maker Is Only $100

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If you're on the lookout for a new coffee machine, you might consider purchasing a dual coffee maker. For those unfamiliar, a dual coffee maker refers to a machine that is able to make a whole pot of coffee as well as just a single serving. This can come in handy if you want to make a full pot in the morning for the whole household but only a single cup in the afternoon just for you, for example. If you have no idea where to start with the many dual coffee makers out there, the one which Consumer Reports rated the highest is the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 5-in-1 Coffee Maker. (Hamilton Beach is no stranger to making the top of Consumer Reports' ratings — it was also named as having the best toaster oven this year).

This coffee maker is designed for compact spaces, and as the name suggests it has five ways to brew coffee, including as a single cup or a whole pot. The machine also lets you choose between using a K-Cup (for single serves) or ground coffee, as well as either hot or iced. For single serves, the coffee will be ready in less than two minutes.

Plus, the price can't be beat. You can find it at Target for $100.99, while Walmart offers it for $99.96. But before you make a purchase, you may be curious what reviewers have to say about this product to see if they agree with Consumer Reports.