Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Dual Coffee Maker Is Only $100
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If you're on the lookout for a new coffee machine, you might consider purchasing a dual coffee maker. For those unfamiliar, a dual coffee maker refers to a machine that is able to make a whole pot of coffee as well as just a single serving. This can come in handy if you want to make a full pot in the morning for the whole household but only a single cup in the afternoon just for you, for example. If you have no idea where to start with the many dual coffee makers out there, the one which Consumer Reports rated the highest is the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 5-in-1 Coffee Maker. (Hamilton Beach is no stranger to making the top of Consumer Reports' ratings — it was also named as having the best toaster oven this year).
This coffee maker is designed for compact spaces, and as the name suggests it has five ways to brew coffee, including as a single cup or a whole pot. The machine also lets you choose between using a K-Cup (for single serves) or ground coffee, as well as either hot or iced. For single serves, the coffee will be ready in less than two minutes.
Plus, the price can't be beat. You can find it at Target for $100.99, while Walmart offers it for $99.96. But before you make a purchase, you may be curious what reviewers have to say about this product to see if they agree with Consumer Reports.
Reviewers also love the Hamilton Beach 5-in-1
On the Target website, the Hamilton Beach 5-in-1 has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Unsurprisingly, reviewers love the versatility of the machine and how easy it is to use. One person raved, "We don't have to use two different machines. It's super simple to use, the buttons are easy to understand, and it's also really easy to clean. Coffee tastes great no matter the function." Shoppers love the compact shape and the fact you can choose where the water reservoir goes (either on the side or the back) to best fit your space. They also love how easy it is to set up and how quiet it is.
Walmart reviewers are also in agreement with the 4.2-star rating, and they love all the same features the Target reviewers do. One reviewer wrote, "The coffee is consistent with every usage. I enjoy being able to brew one cup or a whole pot!" Another shopper deemed it a game changer, while someone else said, "The best bang for your buck with no compromise!"
So, between the customer reviews and the high Consumer Reports rating, it's clear the Hamilton Beach 5-in-1 is worth a buy. After you make the purchase, be sure to check out our list of ways to upgrade your morning cup of coffee, and if you're just starting out as a coffee drinker there's a beginner's guide to the wide world of coffee beans.