5 Old-School Kitchen Appliances That Were Built To Last

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At this point, it sounds cliché to say, "they don't make them like they used to," but in the case of kitchen appliances, this statement is very true. While there are many appliances that get lost to time, there are some that seem to last for generations. The ones that stick around are often built out of sound materials, are extremely durable, reliable, and beloved. Some familiar brand names come to mind for kitchen appliance makers that have created solid products that, to this day, even have a cult-like following: KitchenAid, GE, Osterizer, and Sunbeam.

Often the reason these old-school kitchen appliances seem to last forever is that they generally had simpler mechanics, were made from metals, and used glass instead of plastic. Modern kitchen appliances have complex electrical parts that are often built into one unit. This means if one part fails, the whole unit needs to be replaced. The materials used to manufacture modern appliances are usually made from cheaper materials with planned obsolescence in mind; this can limit the durability of the appliance overall.

Many of the items on our list are great examples of how old-school appliances were constructed with craftsmanship, durability, and longevity in mind. You may even have one of these still running strong in your kitchen today. While there are some kitchen appliances you never want to buy from a thrift store, the ones we have here would be amazing finds.