10 Retro Appliances That Time Forgot

Kitchen tools get used every day. As a result, kitchen appliances have been an important frontier for technological innovation. We've loved staples such as coffee or butter for centuries, but the means of producing and preparing these things has evolved considerably over the years. Churns and hand-powered grinders were once embraced by home cooks as state of the art technology, but these tools required a great deal of physical effort and sometimes many hours to achieve the desired result. It was industrialization in the 19th century which changed kitchen operations considerably, with a slew of inventions to speed up daily kitchen tasks. Soon afterward, electricity paved the way for making many kitchen appliances automated and even more efficient.

Today, preparing coffee, tea, or toast simply requires the push of a button, and the arsenal of electric appliances available has eliminated the need for specialized whisks or spatulas which used to see daily use. Cranking, plunging, or stirring is no longer the norm, and labor intensive hand-operated appliances, which were once essential to a pre-industrial world, have become largely obsolete in a modern kitchen. We've gathered a list of retro and antique appliances that have fallen out of popular use, some of which were merely trends and others which are simply no longer manufactured, making them coveted collectors' items. Here are ten retro appliances, both hand-powered and electric, which once had an important place in the kitchen, but which time has since forgotten.