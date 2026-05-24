The 7 Coolest KitchenAid Mixer Colors You Can Find In 2026
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KitchenAid has established itself as one of the most well-known brands for small appliances in the home, most notably for its stand mixers. Many home chefs have relied on KitchenAid stand mixers to whip up a batch of cookies, knead bread, and even shred chicken. And it's no secret that there are about as many color choices for these mixers as there are mixer attachments you can buy for them. And in 2026, the brand will have some of the coolest colors to choose from for almost any design style. From the purplish hues of beetroot to the surprising shade of scorched orange, there's a color sure to suit your unique tastes.
In its early years, KitchenAid stand mixers were basic white. But, in 1955, the brand decided to introduce a line of colors to help distance itself from its commercial appliance origins. KitchenAid wanted to help home cooks not just see its mixers as an appliance, but also as a kitchen accessory. Not only could you come up with many creative uses for your KitchenAid mixer to help with meals, but now you could use the mixer itself as a way to create a color theme in your kitchen design. Then in the early '90s, KitchenAid pulled out all the stops and expanded its color options even further, including the popular Empire Red. It's almost as if the company knew there was a science behind how the color in your kitchen can affect your appetite. Whatever the reason, KitchenAid has continued to introduce new color choices for its line of small appliances, and 2026 has quite a selection of trendy color options to choose from.
Beetroot
If you're looking to add a touch of rich magenta to your kitchen's decor, KitchenAid's 2022 Color of the Year — beetroot — is a great option. This satin finish color is available for the Artisan Series Stand Mixer with the premium accessory pack. It's the perfect pop of color to contrast a neutral kitchen decor theme.
The beetroot mixer is available through KitchenAid's website for $549.99.
Agave
Agave is KitchenAid's blue-green shade that offers a new take on cool-temperature colors for your kitchen. Agave is perfect if you're looking for something different than the usual blues offered for small appliance colors. The Artisan Pro, Artisan 5-quart, and the 5.5-quart bowl-lift stand mixers are all available in this color choice in a satin finish.
Purchase the agave mixer on KitchenAid's website for $499.99.
Oat
If you're looking for a color choice that reflects the trend of returning to warmer, earthier tones in the kitchen this year, then KitchenAid's oat colored stand mixers will fit the bill. The Artisan Plus Mixer is available in this warm neutral shade with a crinkled finish to add a touch of earthiness and texture to your kitchen decor. Oat is a lovely alternative to the usual neutral colors offered for small appliances.
The oat-colored mixer is available through KitchenAid for $599.99.
Sun dried tomato
If you're looking for a more subdued version of KitchenAid's popular empire red color option, then sun dried tomato is the color for you. Sun dried tomato is a rich, earthy red perfect for home chefs who want to make a statement without being over-the-top. This color is available for the Artisan Plus Mixer and has a crinkle texture finish, adding not only a great color to your kitchen but visual interest as well.
Purchase the sun dried tomato mixer on KitchenAid's site for $599.99.
Juniper
Leaning more toward the deep green end of the spectrum, with only a hint of blue, and some metallic flecks, is the color juniper. This color is offered for the Artisan Plus and the Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixers. Juniper is the perfect contrast for a kitchen filled with warm neutrals or subtle greens.
You can order the Artisan Series 5 for $499.99 and the Artisan Plus for $599.99.
Iron ore bronze
Wanting to add a touch of drama to your kitchen decor? Iron ore bronze is a cool new take on the dark-neutral colorway that KitchenAid usually offers. This deep, warm, metallic brown shade is offered as a color choice for the Artisan Plus Mixer. If you don't want to commit to something as stark as black, iron ore bronze is an option that can add a modern look to your kitchen with a touch of warmth.
The iron ore bronze stand mixer is available through KitchenAid for $599.99.
Scorched orange
KitchenAid's color scorched orange is for those home chefs who have a flair for the dramatic. Its strong orange hue in a matte finish will make your Artisan Series Tilt-Head stand mixer the main attraction in your kitchen. This color would work well for a kitchen with warm desert-themed tones or Mediterranean-inspired decor.
You can order the scorched orange mixer on KitchenAid's website for $499.99.