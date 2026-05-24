The 7 Coolest KitchenAid Mixer Colors You Can Find In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

KitchenAid has established itself as one of the most well-known brands for small appliances in the home, most notably for its stand mixers. Many home chefs have relied on KitchenAid stand mixers to whip up a batch of cookies, knead bread, and even shred chicken. And it's no secret that there are about as many color choices for these mixers as there are mixer attachments you can buy for them. And in 2026, the brand will have some of the coolest colors to choose from for almost any design style. From the purplish hues of beetroot to the surprising shade of scorched orange, there's a color sure to suit your unique tastes.

In its early years, KitchenAid stand mixers were basic white. But, in 1955, the brand decided to introduce a line of colors to help distance itself from its commercial appliance origins. KitchenAid wanted to help home cooks not just see its mixers as an appliance, but also as a kitchen accessory. Not only could you come up with many creative uses for your KitchenAid mixer to help with meals, but now you could use the mixer itself as a way to create a color theme in your kitchen design. Then in the early '90s, KitchenAid pulled out all the stops and expanded its color options even further, including the popular Empire Red. It's almost as if the company knew there was a science behind how the color in your kitchen can affect your appetite. Whatever the reason, KitchenAid has continued to introduce new color choices for its line of small appliances, and 2026 has quite a selection of trendy color options to choose from.