5 Kitchen Appliance Brands That Are Owned By GE

Shopping for kitchen appliances can be a confusing experience, with countless brands and sub-brands vying for your money. One of the biggest is GE Appliances, which is not actually owned by General Electric anymore, but by Haier, a huge consumer electronics company (and its own brand) based in China. And GE Appliances has an array of sub-brands, confusingly starting with itself.

"GE Appliances" is both the name of the company and one of its brands, but it's far from the only one. In conjunction with 4 other sub-brands, the company aims to cover every appliance price point, color choice, and aesthetic preference somewhere in its massive footprint.

One GE brand, only sold in the United States, gears itself toward frugal consumers who don't want many bells and whistles with their appliances, if any. Another offers sleek and stylish appliances perfect for a modernist kitchen. There are also luxury brands: a customizable one that leans into smart appliance technology, and for deep-pocketed buyers, an ultra-high-end line intended to compete with the best of the best.