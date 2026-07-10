5 Kitchen Appliance Brands That Are Owned By GE
Shopping for kitchen appliances can be a confusing experience, with countless brands and sub-brands vying for your money. One of the biggest is GE Appliances, which is not actually owned by General Electric anymore, but by Haier, a huge consumer electronics company (and its own brand) based in China. And GE Appliances has an array of sub-brands, confusingly starting with itself.
"GE Appliances" is both the name of the company and one of its brands, but it's far from the only one. In conjunction with 4 other sub-brands, the company aims to cover every appliance price point, color choice, and aesthetic preference somewhere in its massive footprint.
One GE brand, only sold in the United States, gears itself toward frugal consumers who don't want many bells and whistles with their appliances, if any. Another offers sleek and stylish appliances perfect for a modernist kitchen. There are also luxury brands: a customizable one that leans into smart appliance technology, and for deep-pocketed buyers, an ultra-high-end line intended to compete with the best of the best.
GE Appliances
The first of GE Appliances' brands is the most obvious, an eponymous line that tries to appeal to the vast middle. GE Appliance-brand appliances encompass virtually any common home machine, large or small, at price points that the average consumer should find at least relatively affordable.
Shopping for the GE Appliances brand specifically can be confusing on the company website, as links for GE Appliances lead to a collection of all sub-brands, not just this one. Look for units just listed as "GE," without any further brand-distinguishing nomenclature.
If you rented an apartment that came with relatively new appliances, there's a good chance that they were GE brand, as it also sells directly to property management companies. Unfortunately, this is also one of the kitchen appliance brands that reviews call overpriced, because appliances too often arrive broken — a problem a renter likely never sees.
Hotpoint
The Hotpoint brand was an early creation of the original General Electric Corporation, when it merged with two other companies: one helmed by the inventor of the electric oven, and the other by the inventor of the modern clothes iron, a product he had already named Hotpoint. From 1918 on, it developed a reputation for simple and reliable household appliances.
Today, Hotpoint is positioned in GE's brand lineup as something of a budget option. The appliances tend to be more straightforward in function and design, which translates to a lower cost. But it arguably lends another benefit that its creators might appreciate.
Hotpoint kitchen appliances tend to have fewer features compared to the competition, both in and out of the house. Fewer features also mean fewer potential failure points, and thus greater reliability. For instance, while ice makers are a common sight on refrigerators, they also break and might even cause bigger problems for the unit. A Hotpoint fridge skips that headache altogether.
GE Profile
GE Profile is the beginning of the company's higher-end offerings. Expect sleek, modernist designs with lots of stainless steel and shiny black surfaces. The look is perfect for minimalist kitchens, but can really blend with anything. However, it's not their features that primarily distinguish this line from other GE appliance brands.
GE Profile appliances often come with a lot of features and abilities designed for easy everyday use. This is in the brand's heritage, as the first over-the-range microwave and self-cleaning oven were both GE Profile appliances. Many of the line's most advanced features today are extensive levels of smart home integration, including the proprietary app SmartHQ to manage them all.
Profile's additional features lean heavily toward functionality over form, with products like quiet-running dishwashers with a special antimicrobial coating inside, or a European convection oven with built-in air fryer. (European convection refers to a third heating element behind the fan, as opposed to just one above and below.) Features like these aren't usually seen in middle-of-the-road kitchen appliances, but they're a big part of what sets GE Profile apart.
GE Café
Whereas GE Profile is distinguished by function, what makes Café appliances stand out is form. Both are higher-end appliance lines that typically have plenty of features, but Café appliances are much more design-forward — and customizable.
The Café line offers buyers the opportunity to swap out simple features like handles, pulls, or knobs with designs of their choice. Café appliances also have more exclusive finish options available, like copper or brushed bronze — the type of materials you might expect to see in a fancy home kitchen.
Café appliances are clearly meant to be attractive and draw attention, but some might wish they worked better. People often complain that GE appliances are overpriced, but a lot of customer frustration is focused on the Café line specifically for not living up to its functionality. After spending thousands of dollars on a stylish new oven, you at least expect the oven door to be properly aligned.
Monogram
Every brand family needs a highest-end line, and for GE appliances, that's Monogram. These are luxury kitchen appliances, with the oodles of high-tech features and finish options one might expect from this level of design. Put another way, these are appliances for rich people.
The Monogram collection, often marketed on its own without a prominent GE label, has four different product lines within it. Minimalist is the most basic of the bunch, with relatively few extra features but still plenty of luxury touches. Statement blends modern design with traditional details and features inspired by professional kitchens. Designer is the highest-end Monogram line, with ultra-refined style and exclusive finishes like titanium. All three of these share interactive LCD displays as a unifying touch.
The fourth product line, EcoBalance, takes a step back from luxury one-upsmanship. While it is still refined and high-end, EcoBalance is distinguished by all-electric appliances designed to maximize energy efficiency, up to and including control via smartphone app — a feature that all Monogram lines enjoy, thanks to the use of Savant-brand smart living solutions.