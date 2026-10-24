18 McDonald's McFlurry Flavors We Wish We Had In The US
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
McDonald's is a global company with franchises in over 100 countries, each with both the familiar and the foreign. The chain will tailor its menu to the local diet, an example being the changes McDonald's made to win over the epicurean French when it opened up in the country. Often, the company will take its old standards and tweak them using ingredients popular in new places. One such modified menu stalwart is the McFlurry.
In the U.S., the McFlurry is often just ice cream with either Oreos or M&Ms mixed in, unless there's a limited-time special — though restaurants just pouring the add-ins on top of the McFlurry is a common complaint. The rest of the world has many different regional candies and chocolates to mix in, though Oreo is still often found in most locations. If you're planning a trip to try all the McFlurries, keep in mind that menus often change. Some of the flavors below are limited-time only. If you're lucky, some parts of the U.S. may even have international mix-ins pop up as part of a promotion, or you may find one on the Global Favorites menu at the McDonald's world headquarters in Chicago.
Very Strawberry McFlurry in South Korea
South Korea is strawberry-crazed, and for good reason. The berries grown there are known for their candy-like sweetness. Korean strawberries are a delicacy exported throughout the region, and tourists can bring home boxes of the fruit, which grow in greenhouses, allowing them to be eaten throughout the winter. McDonald's throughout South Korea currently has two different strawberry and Oreo McFlurries: The Strawberry Oreo McFlurry has berries and Oreos in soft serve, while the seasonal Very Strawberry McFlurry includes local strawberry juice. A reviewer on TikTok said, "It's like a strawberry burst in my mouth."
Golden McFlurry in multiple countries
To celebrate the World Cup, McDonald's partnered with FIFA to release a limited-time golden McFlurry. Even though the U.S. was one of the host countries, it didn't seem to appear on any menus here aside from the global options at the Chicago headquarters location for a brief moment. Many of the other countries involved with the World Cup got the golden McFlurry, including Morocco, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Greece, and Canada. The vanilla ice cream is mixed with crunchy coconut flakes and caramel. Reviewers compared it to the Samoa Girl Scout cookie minus the chocolate.
McFlurry with Kit Kat in multiple countries
Admittedly, for a brief stretch, the U.S. had a Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, but other countries get to include the British candy in their McFlurries whenever they want. Spain, South Africa, and France are just some markets with the candy mix-in. The crunchy wafers lend a textural component to the creamy dessert. Add a syrup like caramel to bring more flavors to the table. In the U.S., Hershey makes Kit Kat and tends to do less marketing with the brand, whereas Nestlé has the international rights to the candy and is more inclined to seek out partnerships.
McFlurry Matcha with Oreo in multiple countries
If only the Buddhist monks who first drank matcha to stay awake while they meditated could see it today. From ceremonial whisking to McFlurry mixing, the powdered green tea has had quite the journey. McFlurries with matcha and Oreo are offered at different times of the year across Asia, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Japan (where you can also get matcha from McDonald's in pie form). It's a popular flavor, but customers in the Philippines feel McDonald's doesn't do it justice, saying it doesn't taste enough like matcha.
McFlurry Pistachio Kataifi in Mauritius
Kataifi is the shredded phyllo dough used in the viral Dubai chocolate bar trend. McDonald's in Mauritius reunites it with pistachio, but this time in vanilla soft serve. Mauritius is a tiny island nation off the coast of Madagascar, with influence from a range of cultures and their cuisines. The pistachio kataifi McFlurry is available as of 2026, for summer south of the equator. A reviewer on Instagram calls the treat "super bon" (super good). Add some chocolate syrup to go full Dubai. This is also available in Saudi Arabia as a McFlurry Pistachio Kunafa.
McFlurry Cocosette in Colombia
In case you haven't tried them, Cocosette Sandwich Coconut Cream Cookies are wafer candy bars popular throughout Latin America. In Colombia, McDonald's adds dulce de leche with the crumbled sandwich cream cookies to its vanilla soft serve, McFlurifying the treat. Customer response is mixed, with some commenters saying it's too sweet and that there's not enough dulce de leche, while others call it their favorite McFlurry flavor. Coconut is a classic Latin American flavor, but if McDonald's ever uses any distinctly South American fruits in its desserts, I'm booking another trip south.
McFlurry Gansito Chocolate in Mexico
Gansitos are an iconic Mexican treat, made with cake, whipped cream, and strawberry jam all dipped in chocolate. They're among the snacks you should always buy at a Mexican supermarket, and McDonald's in Mexico chops up the sweet and tops its soft serve to turn it into a McFlurry. People online love it. "We can confidently say it smacked," said a reviewer on YouTube, who appreciated the hard chocolate, soft cake, and jammy jam. "It's f***ing amazing, you have no idea," said another reviewer on TikTok.
McFlurry Caramel & Pretzel in Malaysia
McDonald's mixes in caramel sauce and crushed pretzels to create this rich, creamy, and crunchy McFlurry. The flavor is originally from Malaysia (although why a mix of pretzels and caramel represents Malaysia is a hotly debated topic) and became a part of the chain's international flavor heist, appearing in countries including Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. Whatever country it represents, people like it, with reviewers praising the combination of creamy soft serve with caramel sauce and crunchy, salty pretzels.
McFlurry Daim in multiple countries
A Swedish chocolate bar filled with a crunchy toffee, Daim is mixed into McFlurries in countries such as Denmark, France, Portugal, and, of course, Sweden. You can compare the candy with a Heath bar, but it's a little more buttery. Heath was one of the original McFlurry flavors (alongside Oreo, M&M, Nestle Crunch, and Butterfinger), but it's no longer a standard mix-in. With Daim, though, reviewers enjoy the crunch that the hard caramels bring to the creamy soft serve (and some recommend adding chocolate syrup instead of caramel).
Strawberry Cheesecake McFlurry in Canada
Strawberry sauce, strawberry pieces, and pieces of cheesecake-flavored cookie dough get mixed together with ice cream to make this McFlurry. McDonald's releases the flavor seasonally in Canada in the summer, and it's popular even with diners who usually prefer things like chocolate. The country is the birthplace of the iconic McDonald's treat, after a New Brunswick franchise started whipping the dessert up in 1995, so it's only fitting for Canadians to have a flavor that makes us jealous.
McFlurry Pisang Ijo (Green Banana) in Indonesia
Pisang ijo is a traditional Indonesian dessert consisting of ripe bananas wrapped in a fragrant, bright-green rice dough flavored (and colored) with pandan, then steamed. Many eat it cold with coconut milk, condensed milk, and a bright red syrup over ice, and it's often eaten to break the fast during Ramadan. McDonald's turns this into a bright green sauce to go with its vanilla ice cream, with red cocopandan jelly balls (made of coconut and pandan leaves) standing in for the red syrup.
McFlurry Kit Kat White Erdbeersauce (strawberry sauce) in Germany
Rather than the usual milk chocolate, Kit Kat White is coated in white chocolate if you're abroad, or white creme if you're in the U.S. — and before anyone asks what the difference is, yes, white chocolate is actually chocolate. In Germany, McDonald's combines bits of the candy bar with strawberry sauce to make a unique McFlurry. It's had a hugely positive response too, with one Instagram commenter calling it "Mein Highlight des Tages" (the highlight of my day).
McFlurry Maltesers in multiple countries
Maltesers are the British chocolate-covered balls of malty honeycomb that came out before the U.S.'s Whoppers candy. Right now you can find a McFlurry in the Netherlands, where it's mixed with chocolate sauce, and in Ireland, where the candy is mixed in on its own (but you can always add a sauce, if you prefer). It's also been spotted in the U.K., naturally, where reindeer-shaped Maltesers were used for the holidays. Reviewers enjoyed that last one, but noted that there could've been more candy — and that candy could've been more broken up.
Stroopwafel McFlurry in the Netherlands
Another treat on McDonald's World Menu Heist brought the Dutch Stroopwafel McFlurry to Canada from its home in the Netherlands (and has also been seen in the U.S.). This mix-in is made with a waffle-wafer cookie and a sweet, cinnamony syrup. Traditionally, you warm up a stroopwafel on top of your mug of hot coffee to soften it and melt the syrup a little. Chilled in ice cream, the waffle bits in the McFlurry bring some crunch, according to positive reviews.
McFlurry Magnum Gold Caramel in Spain
In Spain, McDonald's mixes a McFlurry with the ice cream brand Magnum. Magnum has over-the-top ice cream bars like the Double Gold Caramel Billionaire, which is made with cookies, salted caramel sauce, pecan ice cream, and a golden caramel chocolate shell. The McFlurry Magnum Gold Caramel is a similarly caramelly, crunchy, and rich treat. Using the usual vanilla soft serve base, McDonald's mixes in Magnum Gold Caramel, cookie pieces, caramel pearls and cubes, and caramel sauce. That's a lot of caramel. Is it too much? We'll let you decide.
McFlurry Kit Kat White Matcha in France
A limited-time offering from French McDonald's, this is made in partnership with Blue Lock anime and manga, mixing pieces of Kit Kat White, chunks of white chocolate, and matcha syrup to create this McFlurry — with mini-mangas of Blue Lock available to purchase at McDonald's. The series follows a Japanese soccer program, and France is featured as a tough competitor. This McFlurry promises a rich, creamy, and sweet taste, with a hint of matcha. Kit Kats are popular in Japan, where you can get a green tea flavor, so the pairing makes sense for an anime promotion.
S'mores McFlurry in Canada
Mini marshmallows, cookies, and chocolate sauce bring the s'more to the McFlurry. Originally a Canadian dessert, McDonald's shipped the dessert overseas to Ireland and the U.K. for its international flavor heist, and it's also popped up in the U.S. in the past. The marshmallows use carrageenan instead of gelatin, making them vegetarian-friendly. Reviews praise the flavor of the sauce and the texture of the cookies, but some find that the marshmallows' chewiness doesn't blend well with the ice cream. If you like marshmallows in ice cream, though, give it a shot.
Tres Leches McFlurry in Peru
McDonald's collaborated with Jorge Rausch, Colombian celebrity chef and restaurateur, to make a combo meal with a provolone burger, paprika fries, and a tres leches McFlurry. This McFlurry is McDonald's take on tres leches cake, a classic Latin American dessert, which has chunks of vanilla cake, dulce de leche, and condensed milk swirled into the ice cream. It's been sold in Venezuela, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Peru, where McDonald's offers the dessert with either vanilla or chocolate ice cream — the chocolate base swaps the dulce de leche with chocolate sauce.