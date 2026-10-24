18 McDonald's McFlurry Flavors We Wish We Had In The US

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McDonald's is a global company with franchises in over 100 countries, each with both the familiar and the foreign. The chain will tailor its menu to the local diet, an example being the changes McDonald's made to win over the epicurean French when it opened up in the country. Often, the company will take its old standards and tweak them using ingredients popular in new places. One such modified menu stalwart is the McFlurry.

In the U.S., the McFlurry is often just ice cream with either Oreos or M&Ms mixed in, unless there's a limited-time special — though restaurants just pouring the add-ins on top of the McFlurry is a common complaint. The rest of the world has many different regional candies and chocolates to mix in, though Oreo is still often found in most locations. If you're planning a trip to try all the McFlurries, keep in mind that menus often change. Some of the flavors below are limited-time only. If you're lucky, some parts of the U.S. may even have international mix-ins pop up as part of a promotion, or you may find one on the Global Favorites menu at the McDonald's world headquarters in Chicago.